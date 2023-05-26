Get Back To Golf Tour: Around 500 players teed up on the first four events in 2023

Around 500 players competed in the first four events on the Golfbreaks Get Back To Golf Tour. The fifth event at Murrayshell is going on with the previous four events being held at Gullane, Gailes Links, Arbroath Links, and Dalmahoy respectively.

The first event on the Get Back To Golf Tour took place from March 27 to April 9 at Gullane No 2. Four players tied at first with a score of 7 under 64. Joe Bryce and Ross Callan from Bathgate, Balmore's Christopher Maclean, and Graeme McDougall from Bishopbriggs shared the top spot.

Mizuno native Fraser Moore emerged victorious at the second event which took place from April 9 to April 23 at Gailes Links. Moore shot six-under 65 to beat Fraser McKenna, Jamie Savage, and Challenge Tour player Michael Stewart by a single-stroke margin.

The third event on the Get Back To Golf Tour was held at Arbroath Links, where Challenge Tour player Craig Ross shot an eight-under 62 to defeat Daniel Young by a stroke.

The fourth and most recent tournament was held at Dalmahoy East from April 24 to May 7 and was triumphed by Stuart McLaren as he shot an eight-under 65, bettering McKenna by one shot. Graeme Robertson finished third on 67.

Golfbreaks Get Back To Golf Tour founder Alan Tait was elated with the great start of the new season.

"The first four events have seen a total of almost 500 players taking part between the four, which is fantastic," Tait was quoted saying via the Scotsman.

It was during the COVID pandemic when the idea of setting up the tour to keep elite players competitive amid the pandemic came into Alan Tait's mind. As a result, the Get Back To Golf came into existence in 2020.

"I was worried they would lose their competitive edge and was also concerned for their well being. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the tour would prove so popular and grow the way it has, hence here we are 4 years later," he was quoted by his website, Alan Tait Golf.

Tait further wrote that the tour wasn't set up for players to get rich, instead, the aim was to keep it flexible, competitive, and friendly and aid Scottish clubs and venues.

"As long as there is a demand and a desire from the players wanting to play, then I’ll do my bit and continue to try and make the tour bigger and better for years to come," he concluded.

Will Porter tops the Get Back To Golf Tour's Order of Merit standings

Will Porter at the 2022 Big Green Egg German Challenge

Will Porter leads the Get Back To Golf Tour's Order of Merit standings after four events followed by McKenna and Moore. Robertson and Bryce are tied for fourth place.

For the fifth event at Murrayshell, players have a 14-day window from May 22 to Jun 4 to arrange their playing counterparts with fellow members of the circuit and play their rounds.

The remaining events will take place at Alyth, The Roxburghe, Leven Links, Irvine, The Carrick on Loch Lomond, Strathmore, Deer Park, Blairgowrie, and Dumbarnie. At Dumbarine, Grand Final will be held in October. The top six pros and top six amateurs will get to compete in the final event.

