“Get better marketing!” - Fans drop their vedict on Tiger Woods' TGL as first season ends

Tiger Woods' TGL Season 1 concluded with Atlanta Drive GC lifting the title after clean-sweeping New York GC in the finals. They won their second final match on Tuesday, March 25, after posting a 4-3 win against NYGC to register their name in history.

The first season of the TGL started on January 7, with six teams facing off in the league stage before the top four qualified for the playoffs. Atlanta Drive GC entered the finals after their win over Bay GC, while NYGC surprised LAGC. In the finals, Atlanta Drive GC won the first two matches to claim the title.

Following the conclusion of TGL, the official X account of the tech-infused league thanked all the fans and promised to return next season.

Fans online shared interesting verdicts on the first season of the tech-infused league. Here's a look at some reactions:

"Get better marketing," one fan wrote.

"Good first year. Lots to build on," another fan wrote.

"Can’t wait!!! Great start in year 1 - need more personality in the booth," this fan commented.

"Great first season. Pleasantly surprised. Looking forward to next season," another fan remarked.

"WAS AWESOME TONIGHT . . . . didn't miss a match all "season" just wished Rory and Tiger were there to take some well deserved applause," this fan opined.

"Pretty great. Lots of room for improvement. But an excellent start !" one fan wrote.

How did each match of TGL go? Results of all the matches of Tiger Woods' owned league explored

Here's a look at the results of TGL:

The Bay GC beat the New York GC (9-2)

Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common Golf (4-3 OT)

Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common Golf (6-2)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5 OT)

The Bay GC beat Boston Common Golf (5-4)

New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3)

Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4 OT)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common Golf (6-3)

The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3)

Los Angeles GC beat The Bay GC (5-3)

New York GC beat Boston Common Golf (10-6)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Jupiter Links GC (9-1)

Semifinals:

New York GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-4)

Atlanta Drive GC beat The Bay GC (9-3)

Finals:

Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (6-5)

Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-3)

Champions: Atlanta Drive GC

