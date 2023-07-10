"Get the big man on that Ryder Cup team" - Fans react to Sepp Straka's John Deere Classic 2023 win

Despite the double bogey on the final hole, Sepp Straka fired a low 62 on Sunday, July 9, to claim the John Deere Classic 2023, his second PGA Tour title.

Straka entered the final round at TPC Deere Run in joint 14th place, but in no time started making the barrage of birdies. He made five birdies and an eagle to finish the front nine at 7-under 28. From 11 to 14 holes, he dug in back-to-back birdies.

Alex Smalley and first-day leader Brendon Todd were placed second at 19-under, two strokes behind Straka. The 30-year-old golfer received $1.332 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for the win.

Fans were overwhelmed by Straka's incredible performance on the final day of the John Deere Classic. The golfer received huge praise for his impressive effort on Sunday. However, several fans felt the field at TPC Deere Run wasn't competitive enough.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Get the big man on that Ryder Cup team"

"Backed him 3 times in my life and he's won 2 of them 😂. I love the guy"

"Can honestly say the LIV Tournament was a more interesting watch than this. Absolute no names at the top of the leaderboard"

"Who did he beat any top 20 players oh hell any real top 30 players watched @livgolf_league and then played golf today"

"Incredible golf Sepp! 18 was an anomaly.Congrats for that was a stellar round of golf-Cheers"

"Change your shoes change your life: Sir Nick"

"Great win for Sepp and what a week for my man @duanebock … one of the nicest guys you will ever meet in our sport. Phenomenal."

"Big names were on the LIV board today"

"Nice win to Georgia Alum Sepp Straka!"

"Congratulations @seppstraka ! Diet Coke tastes real good on Maui. 🤙"

"Needed a torrential downpour on 18 at the Honda and then Denny and co to completely s*** the bed while he made every putt he looked at…congrats!!!

"Nice choke job by Brendon Turd"

"Trending ahead of his return to Memphis."

"Congrats to Sepp. Always enjoy the John Deere as an Illinois native"

What's next for Sepp Straka?

Sepp Straka missed the cut at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

Sepp Straka will next be competing at the 151st Open, which is scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club Hoylake, Merseyside, England. Royal Liverpool will host the Open Championship for the 13th time and the first time since 2014, when Rory McIlroy emerged victorious.

Straka will make his second appearance at the Open after failing to make the cut last year. The golfer has been in mixed form this season, with 16 cuts in 23 starts. He has made four top 10s, including a runner-up at TPC Deere Run.

The University of Georgia alum finished T7 at the PGA Championship but finished T46 at the Masters and missed the cut at the US Open this year. He will be hoping to finish the final major this year on a high note.

