"Get a girlfriend Bryson DeChambeau"; "LIV SUCKS" - Golf fans split over 2x major champ hyping league's team format

Golf fans were split over 2x major champ Bryson DeChambeau hyping the league's team format. He joined the Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about the positives of the LIV Golf league.

DeChambeau shared that some PGA Tour players enjoy playing against LIV players. He added that LIV also had a nice team format, and people should come to watch the tournaments rather than going for the face value.

As this post appeared, fans shared their varied comments. One fan wrote:

Kolo Raphtis Golf @GolfKolo @NUCLRGOLF @BrysonLegion @PatMcAfeeShow Get a girlfriend Bryson

Another netizen wrote:

"LIV SUCKS"

A cybercitizen wrote that the team stuff was tedious. His words read:

"The team stuff is tedious and overblown"

Another wrote:

"I have no interest in the Liv team golf"

One more golf enthusiast wrote:

"Nobody cares about the team stuff"

Bryson DeChambeau last played at the LIV Golf Chicago, where he finished in T13. He was also the defending champion in this year's U.S. Open, but J.J. Spaun won this year's edition. Shockingly, DeChambeau couldn't make the cut this year.

What did Bryson DeChambeau say after his triumph at LIV Golf Korea?

Bryson DeChambeau secured his last victory at LIV Golf Korea, where, in addition to being the individual champion, his team, Crushers GC, also claimed the team championship. Following the event, the Scientist and his teammates attended a press conference, where he shared his playing experience with Crushers GC.

DeChambeau said, via ASAP Sports:

“I want to say, first of all, I'm proud of these guys for getting the job done. It's been a little bit of time. Chucky and I had a great battle out there. He never wavered today, it felt like, until 16. It felt like he was just pushing forward and he was going to shoot 10, 11-under today. I thought, my goodness, I don't know if I could beat that today.

“That putt I made on 8 was great, two-putt on 9. After the 9th hole, I don't know what hit me, I just said, you know what, just play like a kid again, and I started doing that on the back nine and striped a 3-wood on 11, gave me a lot of confidence."

Bryson DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Korea with 19-under. He shot 65 in the first round of the tournament with seven birdies in total. He followed it by 66 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The last round saw 66 with seven birdies.

