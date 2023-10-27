Former American Football star Antonio Brown has recently been in the limelight because of his golf swing and weirdest action on the golf course. He was recently spotted playing golf at a local course wherein he tried hitting the ball.

However, Brown failed to hit the shot on the first attempt, eventually making fun of himself. Not just that, in addition to trashing his game, he even did other questionable things on the golf course.

NUCLR Golf on X (formerly Twitter) shared the video footage of Antonio Brown, asking the fans a question:

"Antonio Brown’s swing is ________."

Take a look below:

In the video, Brown is seen golfing with just one hand. His one-handed swing approach was very strange, as he made solid contact with the ball. However, if he had to play a full round of golf with the same technique, he would have failed to do so.

Not only that, he went on to perform extraneous movements which were quite bothersome for everyone's eyes.

One must also not overlook his fashion choices, which are unsuitable while playing this particular sport. This is especially true as golf buffs can witness him wearing designer rain boots, which can give a hard time to him while he makes lower body rotation.

Moreover, Brown's pre-swing leg movements and Babe Ruth-style calling of his shot are also upsetting to see. Well, in the past too, he has been the reason for many controversies, including his harsh comments on sensitive topics.

Golf buffs were upset to see Antonio Brown's weird actions

Soon after the post went viral, the golf circuit started trolling the footballer for whatever mess he created while hitting the golf balls. From calling him dumb to asking him not to play an actual golf game, the comment section was filled with all the negative comments.

One user angrily asked Brown to get off the golf course.

Another user felt he had some 'wiring' issues upstairs, given how strange he behaved in the video clip.

Another user came in and suggested that he should never be allowed anywhere near an actual golf course.

Some of the other critical comments are given below:

A couple of users called him a 'clown'.

Lastly, a user compared his swing to his outfit choice; both being 'awful':

