“Get rid of Bots & Sad lowlife bullies” – LIV Golf's Ian Poulter has a message for Elon Musk who recently took over Twitter

English golfer Ian Poulter is fed up with blocking people on social media. He supports Elon Musk, who is the new head of Twitter.

Poulter jotted down his words of appreciation for the platform's new owner and also how the bots' accounts destroyed the ethnicity of Twitter.

In his most recent tweet, Ian said:

"Having 2.2 million followers can be good. However, I am very excited that @elonmusk has taken control of Twitter, hopefully, he will get rid of Bots & Sad lowlife bullies who write nothing but abusive comments when they have 0 followers & 0 posts. It's getting boring blocking people."

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, introduced major changes to the company after he joined Twitter. He announced that the company will charge $8 per month for the users who want a verified account (account with a blue tick).

Elon Musk @elonmusk Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



Musk wrote:

"Twitter is the current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! $8/month."

Besides this, Elon plans to cut 50 percent of the workforce. He has also deactivated most of the bots' accounts on the platform, leading people to believe that it will eradicate fake accounts from Twitter.

Ian Poulter involved in a Twitter spat

Social media fights can sometimes lead to massive arguments. LIV Golf stars Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood joined hands for a social media fight with Eddie Pepperell.

Both Ian and Lee are adamant supporters of LIV Golf, and recently, the championship series performed better than the PGA Tour.

Eddie, the European Tour winner, expressed his disappointment about the players supporting the LIV Golf Championship. He said golfers defecting from the PGA Tour betrayed the series (PGA Tour) that gave them numerous opportunities to draft their careers.

Pepperell took to his Twitter account, tagging @ianjamesPoulter @WestwoodLee, and @johnhuggan, to say:

"Why didn't you play Valderrama this year, Ian?"

In response, Ian Poulter commented:

"How many tweets do you have to clock up bashing players who play on LIV before @DPWorldTour give you another invite. You must be close. Are you after the ambassadorial program as well?"

As the fight raged on, Eddie tried to shut Ian down with a tweet:

"I’m playing at the same venue the European Tour had an event for 3 years… I can’t play both at once. Valderrama is one of the best courses in Europe. I’d love to play there again one day. That was a big win in 2004. I remember picking up €625k. Now answer my Questions"

However, this time, Lee took the final call and said :

"Really? Couldn’t secure an invite? I thought it was a perk of being on the players committee again? Thought you had a hotline to KP’s invite batphone! Don’t start down the “support of the ET” road with me Ed. It’s a battle you can’t win."

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, the rebels, are embroiled in taking on someone who tried to put them down. They are happy that the LIV Golf Championship successfully concluded on Sunday, October 30. The winner, 4Aces, was awarded $16 million in prize money.

