"Getting to know her was such a treat" – Popular sportscaster pays heartfelt tribute to Tiger Woods' mother

Scott Van Pelt has shared a tribute to Tiger Woods' mother Kultida, who died on Tuesday at 80. She had a warm personality and attended many of Woods' events, gaining popularity in golf. The reasons for her death are undisclosed as of yet.

Pelt, who also knew Kultida from Woods' tournaments, shared a tradition he had with her on Sundays at Majors when she would dress in red and ask him about his thoughts on Woods' game. In response, Pelt gave a positive reply:

“Well, Tida, your son’s gonna do what you taught him to do.”

Before the TMRW Golf League's Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles GC game on February 4, those at the SoFi Center shared a few moments of silence in remembrance. Last Monday, Kultida attended the match where Woods' Florida team Jupiter Links GC won against Boston.

Tiger Woods's message for his mother on social media

Tiger Woods took to his X account on February 4, sharing:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.

She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

In 2007, Woods shared with Golf Digest that he always found serenity back home with his mother irrespective of how his day went at a tournament.

“I knew that if I went out there and put myself out on the limb and I failed, hey, I had love to come home to. Not everyone has that. And I know that with her, I always will. She has always, always been there for me,” Tiger Woods said.

Woods lost his father, Earl in 2006 due to a heart attack.

