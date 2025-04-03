"Getting naked's a bit weird" - When Brooks Koepka got 100% real on his nude photo shoot

In 2019, Brooks Koepka featured in ESPN The Magazine's "Body Issue." Koepka joined golfers Gary Player, Greg Norman, and Camilo Villegas, who have posed nude for the magazine to celebrate the athletic form and body diversity.

Ad

Several athletes across sports like Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Javier Baez, and Michael Phelps have also appeared in the magazine. Talking about his experience, he candidly admitted (via PGA Tour):

"Getting naked is a bit weird; the first time you actually pull that robe off in front of 30, 40 people."

The ESPN photoshoot took place in 2019 at the Floridian Golf Resort in Florida, and he appeared in the September issue of the magazine. Brooks Koepka revealed that he faced an awkward moment as he noticed his coach nearby instructing a young golfer and his mother. He said:

Ad

Trending

"They were trying to get this shot, and I’m up on the tee box. They had all their camera stuff set up in front of me, like face-on, but around the corner I see Claude teaching this maybe 12-year-old kid, and his mom is just over here. I’m like, this is awkward. And Claude’s peaking around the corner laughing."

Ad

In another interview with Fox Sports, then No.1 player Brooks Koepka had said that those who criticize him on social media don't have the "balls" to do the shoot themselves and wouldn't look as good if they did.

Ad

Ad

A look at Brooks Koepka's record in his professional golf career

Brooks Koepka is considered one of the top golfers of his generation. He has 21 professional wins, including nine on the PGA Tour and five on LIV Golf. He has won five major championships.

He has competed in 182 events on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in 145 of them. He has had nine wins, 40 top-5 finishes, and 53 top-10 finishes. He joined LIV Golf in 2022, and his last win came at the 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Ad

Let's take a look at Brooks Koepka's best performances in his golf career:

2023 U.S. PGA Championship : 1st (Major)

: 1st (Major) 2019 PGA Championship : 1st (Major)

: 1st (Major) 2018 U.S. Open : 1st (Major)

: 1st (Major) 2018 100th PGA Championship : 1st (Major)

: 1st (Major) 2017 U.S. Open : 1st (Major)

: 1st (Major) 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational : 1st (PGA Tour)

: 1st (PGA Tour) 2019 U.S. Open : 2nd (Major)

: 2nd (Major) 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open : 1st (PGA Tour)

: 1st (PGA Tour) 2018 The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges : 1st (PGA Tour)

: 1st (PGA Tour) 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open : 1st (PGA Tour)

: 1st (PGA Tour) 2023 Masters Tournament : T2 (Major)

: T2 (Major) 2021 PGA Championship : T2 (Major)

: T2 (Major) 2014 Turkish Airlines Open : 1st (European Tour)

: 1st (European Tour) 2019 Masters Tournament : T2 (Major)

: T2 (Major) 2018 Fort Worth Invitational : 2nd (PGA Tour)

: 2nd (PGA Tour) 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession : T2 (PGA Tour)

: T2 (PGA Tour) 2017 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament : 1st (Japan Golf Tour)

: 1st (Japan Golf Tour) 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational : T2 (PGA Tour)

: T2 (PGA Tour) 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson : 2nd (PGA Tour)

: 2nd (PGA Tour) 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions : T2 (WGC Event – PGA Tour)

: T2 (WGC Event – PGA Tour) 2019 148th Open Championship : T4 (Major)

: T4 (Major) 2016 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament : 1st (Japan Golf Tour)

: 1st (Japan Golf Tour) 2021 U.S. Open : T4 (Major)

: T4 (Major) 2016 PGA Championship : T4 (Major)

: T4 (Major) 2019 The Honda Classic: T2 (PGA Tour)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback