"Getting spicy"; "Stop inviting randoms" - Fans divided as 22-year-old LIV Golfer reportedly gets special invite to PGA Championship

Fans on social media have reacted to 22-year-old LIV golfer Tom McKibbin reportedly receiving a special invitation to compete at the upcoming PGA Championship. As the LIV golfers do not get any ranking points and are not allowed to compete on the PGA Tour, it is difficult for them to qualify for the Majors.

However, as per a recent report by Pro Golf Critics, Tom McKibbin might play in the Major. Also, David Puig has reportedly been invited to the Major. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"#SPECIAL INVITES — LIV Golf’s Tom McKibbin has reportedly received a special invitation to play this year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, per@ProGolfCritic . Additionally, LIV’s David Puig also says he has received an invite."

Fans jumped into the comment section to react to the news. However, they had mixed reactions to it. Some called it "spicy," while some slammed the officials for sending invitations.

"Gettin spicy," a fan wrote.

"Stop inviting randoms," another fan said.

A fan called it a good move to invite more LIV golfers, while another added that they deserve to be in the field.

"Good. More LIV players need invited," a fan commented.

"Much deserved. They recognize that top, young talent exists on LIV and it majes no sense to blackball them," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some were critical of the invite.

"Just handing out charity invites due to money, sad," a fan added.

"Why lol," one more fan said.

Tom McKibbin had played in the Majors two times so far. He played at the US Open and The Open Championship in 2024 and recorded T41 and T66 finishes, respectively.

Which LIV golfers have so far qualified for the PGA Championship?

So far, 13 LIV golfers have qualified for the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship. If Tom McKibbin and David Puig join them, it would be a total of 15.

Brooks Koepka, who won the event in 2023, has qualified as the past winner of the tournament. Other LIV golfers who won the Major in the past and will play in 2025 include Phil Mickelson and Martin Kaymer.

Being the Major tournament winners, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson will play in the 2025 PGA Championship, while Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia will join the field on special invitation.

Here are the LIV golfers qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship:

Brooks Koepka (Past champion)

Phil Mickelson (Past champion)

Martin Kaymer (Past champion)

Jon Rahm (Major winner)

Cameron Smith (Major winner)

Bryson DeChambeau (Major winner)

Dustin Johnson (Major winner)

Tyrrell Hatton (Ryder Cup & Top 100)

Joaquin Niemann (PGA invite)

Sergio Garcia (PGA invite)

Richard Bland (senior PGA champion)

John Catlin (International Federation ranking top 3)

Dean Burmester (Top 15 last year’s PGA)

