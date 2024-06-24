"Gimmick golf backfiring", "Get a different sport": Golf world reacts to Jon Rahm's livid outburst over buzzing drones at LIV Golf Nashville 

Jon Rahm angrily protested the use of drones for part of the television broadcast during the final round of LIV Golf Nashville. Rahm sent his tee shot on the 6th hole into a water hazard and blamed the drones for it.

The event was posted and reposted countless times all over social media, and fans have reacted in a variety of ways. Most of them consider Jon Rahm's reaction disproportionate.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"That’s LIV . Gimmick golf backfiring on the its sellout stars"

Another fan posted:

"Should maybe get a different sport if that throws you off"

Here are a few other reactions from fans on X:

"Who cares. He gets paid regardless of whether he hits a good shot or not. Crybaby," a user posted.

"I too, try to find every possible way to blame a bad shot on anything except the fact that I hit a bad shot," another fan wrote.

"He took the money bag, don’t feel bad for Rahmbo," another user said.

In the video shared on social media, Jon Rahm can be seen executing his tee shot on the 6th hole of the third round at LIV Golf Nashville. As the ball traveled to the pond, Rahm looked up and said (via Awful Announcing):

"Every tournament. It’s f***ing incredible. Right on my backswing. These f***ing drones every time."

At the time, Jon Rahm was in second place, three strokes behind his teammate, Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton eventually won his first event on the circuit and the Spaniard finished T3.

Hatton and Rahm's performance also led the Legion XIII to victory, the team they both represent, five strokes ahead of Crushers GC.

What do the rules say about Jon Rahm's drone situation?

The rules of golf, established jointly by the R&A and the United States Golf Association (USGA), provide that the player should not stop the round under virtually any circumstances. In fact, the only reason to stop play on your own initiative is if there is reasonable danger of being struck by lightning.

All other suspensions must be decreed by tournament officials when the tournament is played in stroke play format (as is the case of the LIV Golf Nashville individual event). This meant that Jon Rahm had to keep playing, whether the drones disturbed him or not.

It is a long-established tradition in golf for players to enjoy absolute silence at the moment they hit their shot. However, this is not required by the rules, although some circuits, such as the PGA Tour, promote it to fans.

One of the distinguishing features of the LIV Golf circuit is that it promotes music and fans cheering throughout the event. As a result, LIV players must be prepared to play in a different environment.