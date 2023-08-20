“Give the people what they want”: James Hahn urges for a LIV vs PGAT PIF Cup match

Two-time PGA Tour title winner James Hahn recently asked for a LIV vs PGAT match in the PIF Cup via Twitter. He feels that all the "politics" going around the Ryder Cup are all the more reason to push for the match.

The PGA Tour and PIF announced their merger, alongside the DP World Tour, on June 6, 2023. The news initiated debates about whether any LIV golfers will be picked up by captain US captain Zach Johnson for the upcoming Ryder Cup in Rome.

On August 18, James Hahn took to his Twitter handle to ask for a PGAT vs LIV match in the PIF Cup. He wrote:

"So much politics regarding the Ryder Cup and Captain’s picks. More reason to have PGAT vs. LIV matches in the PIF Cup. Give the people what they want."

A few days ago, social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac also demanded a LIV vs PGAT match. If any such match ever happens, it will be an exciting match-up between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy vs Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

Despite winning the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka is slipping in the US team rankings for the Rome event. He is currently in the fifth spot and will likely go out of automatic consideration after the end of the 2023 Tour Championship.

As for the US team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Zach Johnson is set to announce the team, including the captain's pick, on August 29 at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

James Hahn believes Zach Johnson should pick Lucas Glover

The 41-year-old golfer stated that he would love to see the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner, Lucas Glover, being picked up by the US captain Zach Johnson for the Ryder Cup.

James Hahn tweeted that the top players have always told the rest of the field to "play better" to be included in events like the Ryder Cup. He wondered if Johnson would now pick Glover based on merit, given his recent performances.

"Would love for Zach Johnson to pick Lucas Glover for the Ryder Cup. For two years the top players have been telling us to ‘just play better.’ Finally someone has! Only time will tell if they mean what they say or if it’s just a closed off boys club," Hahn wrote.

James Hahn, who has a career-high ranking of 52, is currently ranked 293rd in the OWGR rankings. In the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, James Hahn played in 24 tournaments and finished ranked 165th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He made 11 cuts this season and missed 13.

His best performance came at the 2023 Barracuda Championship, which Akshay Bhatia won, where he finished T6 on the leaderboard.