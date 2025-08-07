"Give up that pick": Jordan Spieth shares convincing Keegan Bradley not to play at the Ryder Cup

Jordan Spieth is still chasing a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. With Keegan Bradley yet to decide if he’ll be a playing captain, Spieth jokingly made his case for why Bradley should step aside.Bradley, who took over as captain in July, remains eligible to pick himself as one of the six captain’s picks. But with several big names like Spieth in the mix, the competition is tight, and Spieth’s light-hearted pitch was clear: &quot;I keep trying to convince Keegan that it'd be a lot for him to have to play, too. So he probably should give up that pick, even if he's a top 10 player and a top 7 player in the world. Just seems like way too much to have to do. So, trying to open up all the opportunities I can, but I can also go take care of business myself,&quot; he said via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (0:34 onwards).Spieth is currently ranked 48th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the playoffs. He missed the start of the season and had almost no carryover points, so making the Ryder Cup team has been difficult. Still, the three-time major winner said he’s encouraged even to have a chance.“If you told me I have a chance for it in August, I’d be excited about it,” he added.A strong week in Memphis would move Jordan Spieth into the top 50, securing a spot at the BMW Championship and all eight signature events in 2026. It could also boost his case for a Ryder Cup return. He’s played in five editions so far and called the event “the coolest” in the sport.How has Jordan Spieth played in the 2025 season so far?Last August, Jordan Spieth faced uncertainty about his playing future after dealing with a lingering wrist issue. On August 21, he underwent surgery in Colorado to repair the tendon sheath in his left wrist. The extensor carpi ulnaris tendon had been slipping out of place without warning since May 2023, often causing him to lose feeling and strength in his hand.He returned to competitive golf at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. Since then, Jordan Spieth has had a mixed 2025 season across 18 starts. He hasn't picked up a win or a runner-up finish yet, but he has recorded four top-10 finishes, which is twice as many as last year. Spieth remains in the hunt to reach the BMW Championship.His season began with a T69 at Pebble Beach, followed by a strong T4 at the WM Phoenix Open. He missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational but bounced back with a T9 at the Cognizant Classic. He went on to finish 59th at THE PLAYERS Championship and T28 at the Valspar Championship. He recorded a T12 at the Valero Texas Open and a solid T14 at the Masters.Jordan Spieth continued with a T18 at the RBC Heritage and secured a solo 4th place at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. His next few events were less consistent, with a T34 at the Truist Championship and a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Spieth placed T36 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and T7 at the Memorial Tournament. At the U.S. Open, Spieth finished T23, withdrew from the Travelers Championship, and returned to finish T40 at The Open Championship. Most recently, he finished T31 at the Wyndham Championship.