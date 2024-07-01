"Give him a tour card", "The BLANDEMIC has spread" - Golf fans react as Richard Bland wins 2024 US Senior Open, lands consecutive senior Major win

Richard Bland secured his second consecutive senior Major win today (July 1). After a delay forced the US Senior Open into a Monday finish, Bland charged back (four under on the final round) and forced a playoff with Hiroyuki Fujita (one over on the day). What was initially supposed to be a two-hole playoff extended even further, but eventually, Bland was victorious.

Bland had previously not even realized he could compete in these events. He's an active member of LIV Golf, but since he played on the European Tour within the last five years, he was eligible for the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship and won that before playing the US Senior Open and winning again.

Fans on social media loved seeing the second straight Major win for the LIV player. With the lines between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf ever blurring thanks to the pending merger, Bland's wins and his appearance at all in Senior PGA Tour events are something noteworthy.

"Surely you have to give him a tour card now?" wrote one fan on X.

"The Blandy man cannot be stopped. The BLANDEMIC has spread from Michigan to Rhode Island with eyes on the UK next," exclaimed another.

"He’s going to win the Senior Open at Carnoustie and you’re going to have to figure out how to properly recognize the Bland Slam - the three REAL Senior Majors," another said.

"Congrats...that's a magnificent achievement," one added.

"It's a little bland having the same winner all [the] time," another fan joked.

"The Bland Slam! Blandemic! Blandemonium. LFGGG!" another cheered.

"He should be champions tour player of the year," one said.

Bland has become a fan favorite on LIV Golf, but his performances on the Senior Tour are winning over those who'd passed him by as well. Winning two Majors in a row is an impressive feat.

Richard Bland stunned by consecutive Major wins

Richard Bland has won two Senior Tour events. They have both been Major tournaments and they also happened to be his first two events on the tour. Ordinarily on LIV Golf, a qualification opening allowed him to join the field for both and he made the most of both appearances.

Richard Bland won the US Senior Open

After his second win on Monday, July 1, he said via Golfweek:

“Your first two senior tournaments to be majors, and to come out on top is, I was just hoping going into the PGA that I was good enough to contend. I hadn’t played against these guys. I knew, if I played the way I know I can play, it should be good enough to be able to compete. But, yeah, to be stood here with two majors is, yeah, I’m at a loss for words at the moment now."

Richard Bland had to survive a tense and very lengthy playoff, one that required the two golfers to keep playing the 18th hole multiple times before Bland finally outdid his counterpart.

