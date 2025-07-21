"Glad we made that decision" – Ryan Gerard gets real about 'tough' Open Championship call after breakthrough Barracuda Championship win

On Sunday, July 20, Ryan Gerard registered his breakthrough win at the Barracuda Championship 2025. However, before the week began, he was in two minds about whether to fly to Tahoe or head to Portrush as the second alternate. Eventually, he made the decision that helped him lift his first-ever title on the PGA Tour.Gerard shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish with 47 points at Tahoe Golf Club, which was enough to beat Erik van Rooyen by three points and claim the title.During his winner’s interview, Gerard shed light on the whole situation, revealing how fellow Tar Heel Ben Griffin and other friends convinced him to play at the Barracuda Championship.&quot;I would've been pissed if I had gotten in The Open and wasn't there,&quot; he said. &quot;Had a really good talk with everyone kind of on my team. Fernando my agent orient, Pepsi, caddie, family, everyone and just figured I really like this golf course. I've played well in this area. Feel like it suits my game nicely.&quot;&quot;To go out there and take advantage of the opportunities that you do have because you don't know how many more you're going to get. Glad we made that decision. It was a tough one, but took advantage of the opportunity.&quot;Earlier, Griffin shared a screenshot of his text exchange with Ryan Gerard, in which the latter asked for a suggestion.Image via instagram@bengriffingolfReflecting on his win, Gerard called his win special and said it would take time to realize the emotions.&quot;It's one of those things that when you're a kid it's just all you dream of doing. Put in a lot of hours trying to get here, and, yeah, it's pretty cool. It's really special. It's something that I can take with me forever and hopefully it's the first of many,&quot; he added.How much did Ryan Gerard win at the Barracuda Championship?The 2025 Barracuda Championship had a purse of $4 million, and Ryan Gerard took home $720,000 for his maiden win on the PGA Tour. Erik van Rooyen earned $436,000 for his runner-up finish, while Todd Clements received a paycheck of $276,000 for his solo third-place finish.Here's a payout for the 2025 Barracuda Championship (top 8 and ties):1. Ryan Gerard - $720,0002. Erik van Rooyen - $436,0003. Todd Clements - $276,000T4. Beau Hossler - $168,333T4. Max McGreevy - $168,333T4. Jacques Kruyswijk - $168,3337. Jackson Suber - $135,000T8. David Skinns - $117,000T8. Jason Scrivener - $117,000T8. Rico Hoey - $117,000