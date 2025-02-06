"Go back to your shanty!!!" - Justin Thomas hilariously reacts to Happy Gilmore actor's appearance at the WM Phoenix Open 2025

Justin Thomas reacted as "Happy Gilmore" actor Christopher McDonald appeared at the WM Phoenix Open venue. Thomas will play at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale-Stadium Course from February 6 to 9. Before the tournament, he played at the Wednesday Pro-Am and joined the press conference at the venue.

As the interview session began, Thomas got a surprise visit from McDonald, who played the character of Shooter McGavin, the villain of the golf-themed movie. He came to promote "Happy Gilmore 2" and the video of the interview session was shared by the character’s official X page.

Thomas reshared the video and wrote:

“Nobody loves Shooter more than Shooter. Go back to your shanty!!!”

Justin Thomas will play at his fourth 2025 PGA Tour event at the WM Phoenix Open. He played at the Sentry Tournament, the American Express, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. He finished in T26 at the Kapalua Resort, T2 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, and T48 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links with 19 under 273, 23 under 265, and 7 under 281, respectively.

Happy Gilmore actor comments on Justin Thomas's acting skills and the upcoming sequel

In the pre-round press conference at the WM Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas was asked about his acting skills. Christopher McDonald intervened and shared his notion (via Golfweek):

“Hold on. I've seen this guy act, seen JT act. His game is good. His golf game is good. His acting is good. Just not as good as the Shooter. Just saying."

Thomas said that he's been a fan of the film and grew up watching such movies. He added that he used the Adam Sandler quotes in his everyday life. McDonald added:

“I can't really talk too much about it because it's under wraps, but it's going to be awesome. So much fun to shoot with new faces. Travis Kelce was in it. But that said, it's got the quintessential Adam Sandler touch. He's back.

It's got so much heart and so much humor that it's going to, I think new generations are going to eat it up because it's a rare and beautiful thing, and Netflix went above and beyond at making it the best. It's going to be very surprisingly funny.”

Thomas will start the WM Phoenix Open at 9:53 a.m. ET along with Nick Dunlap and Luke Clanton on the 10th tee.

