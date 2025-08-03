"Go Charley Hull": Golf world roots for 29y/o golfer despite Miyu Yamashita’s lead at the AIG Women’s Open

Fans on social media have cheered for Charley Hull after her good round at the AIG Women’s Open on Saturday, August 2. The English golfer is in contention for the title. She will tee off for the final round on Sunday, August 3, just three strokes behind the leader, Miyu Yamashita.On Saturday, the LPGA Tour posted on its Instagram account the names of the top finishers after the 54-hole game and asked the fans to vote for who they think would win the Major. The list included Miyu Yamashita, A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, Minami Katsu, Charley Hull, Megan Khang, and Rio Takeda. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans in the comment section cheered for the English golfer.&quot;Go Charley,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Please Charley,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Charley Hull! She is going to win today,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Hull is Coming thru🔥🔥🔥🔥&quot; one more fan added.Fans' reactions (Image Source: Instagram/@lpga_tour)Here are more fans reactions:&quot;Let’s Go Charley !!!!!!&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Charley... ❤️&quot; a fan commented.Fans' reactions (Image Source: Instagram/@lpga_tour)What has Charley Hull said about her performance at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open?Hull had a tough start at this week’s major with an opening round of 1-over 73. However, she bounced back in the next two rounds and settled in a tie for fourth place after Saturday’s round.In the third round, she started her game on the first tee hole and made five birdies on the front nine and then two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for 6-under 66.She talked about her performance in the post-round press conference and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Really good. Hit in the bunker on the first and made a good up and down there. Then, yeah, just made birdies when I give myself an opportunity to make a birdie, apart from the last hole. It was a quite tricky putt. It was down the hill and it was off the right, the wind, but it was a little bit left-to-right and a little bit right-to-left.&quot;&quot;Usually just hit a firm putt straight at the hole and took the break out, but where it was downhill and a little bit downwind as well, just dribbled it a little bit left and it broke on me. Yeah, that was about it really,&quot; she added.Charley Hull is in contention for her maiden major victory. Her best finish at the AIG Women’s Open was second place, which she recorded in 2023. She has won two tournaments on the LPGA Tour and four on the LET. However, she is looking forward to her maiden major title.Meanwhile, Miyu Yamashita had a good start this week and carded the first two rounds of 68 and 65. But she struggled on Saturday and played a round of 74. However, she maintained the lead in the game.