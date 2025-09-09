"Go kick their a**" - Tiger Woods honors legendary golfer's legacy while opening new TGR facility

Tiger Woods paid tribute to legendary golfer Charlie Sifford in a heartfelt speech at the new TGR Lab launch. The American golfer made a rare public appearance for the inauguration of his non-profit organization, TGR's learning lab.

Ad

Woods launched a second TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia on Monday at the Cobbs Creek Golf and Education campus. After cutting the ribbon, while talking to the media, the 15-time Major winner opened up about Sifford. He was grateful to be able to open the center in the "second home" of the legendary golfer. Woods said:

"If I was within six shots of their lead going to every tournament, he used to send a teletext and it would be on my locker, and it said, 'Go kick their a**.' So that's the Charlie I knew, that I grew up with. This is our second learning lab that we've opened. First one's in Anaheim, California. And we're excited to come here to Cobbs Creek. Cobbs Creek, as already been said, has been a home, a second home for Charlie Sifford. "

Ad

Trending

Sifford played in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek Golf Course. Although he was born and brought up in Charlotte, North Carolina, he moved to Philadelphia at the age of 17.

Sifford had an impressive career and won 22 professional tournaments. He played on the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour.

Tiger Woods attended the ceremony and then headed straight to New York for the Nexus Cup, a charity golf event to support the TGR Foundation.

Ad

Woods has been away from the greens for over a year now. His last professional golf outing was at The Open Championship 2024. Earlier this year, the five-time Masters winner had torn his Achilles while practicing his game and had had surgery for it.

While recovering from the injury, Tiger Woods skipped playing any professional tournaments in 2025. However, he played in the tech-infused TGL golf series events for his team, Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Ad

Tiger Woods congratulated Tommy Fleetwood on his maiden PGA Tour win

Tiger Woods congratulated the English golfer Tommy Fleetwood on his marvelous victory at the 2025 Tour Championship. It was the latter's maiden win on the circuit.

On August 25, Woods shared a motivational message for the PGA Tour pro on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:

"Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!"

Ad

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1 !

Ad

Fleetwood had a few close calls throughout the season, but unfortunately missed out on clinching a trophy. He was tied for second at The Travelers Championship, recorded a T3 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and a T4 at the BMW Championship before winning the TOUR Championship.

While fans have been waiting for Tiger Woods' return to the greens, in the last few years, the American golfer has not missed the PNC Championship, and it is expected that he will return to play in the tournament with his son, Charlie Woods. It would be interesting to see if the American golfer will make a comeback on the greens in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More