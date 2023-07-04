"God they make it look so simple" - Rose Zhang's golf shot during her practice round takes the internet by storm       

The internet is in awe of budding star Rose Zhang's breathtaking shot during the practice round at Pebble Beach. The young talent played brilliantly, carding an incredible shot as she prepares for the 2023 US Women's Open Championship.

Zhang is set to tee off for the major event on Thursday, July 6, at Pebble Beach. She competed at the KPMG PGA Women's Championship last month and finished in eighth place.

Callaway posted a video of Rose Zhang practising on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Stuffing a wedge in close AND having the tee flip into your back pocket. Just @rosezhang things", they wrote on Twitter.

Fans flocked into the comments section to praise the budding star saying:

"God they make it look so simple."

Here are some other reactions:

Buzz Bishop @buzzbishop @CallawayGolf @rosezhang Is it just me or does it look like she has NO club head speed through the swing. It's smooth as all hell, but how does she get any distance that relaxed? @CallawayGolf @rosezhang Is it just me or does it look like she has NO club head speed through the swing. It's smooth as all hell, but how does she get any distance that relaxed?

The opening round of the 2023 US Women's Championship will take place on Thursday, July 6, and will conclude on Sunday, July 9.

Rose Zhang earned a special exemption to compete at the 2023 US Women's Open

Rose Zhang turned professional in 2023 after winning the individual National Championship in May. She became the first woman in history to successfully defend her NCAA championship.

Interestingly, she began her professional career by defeating Jennifer Kupcho in a sudden-death playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open in June 2023.

Rose Zhang has won recognition for her outstanding performance on the LPGA Tour and has been granted a special exemption for the 2023 US Women's Open by the United States Golf Association (USGA).

John Bodenhamer, the USGS Chief Championship Officer, praised her, saying:

"The U.S. Women’s Open is the greatest test of golf for the best players in the game, and that certainly includes Rose, who had a once-in-a-generation amateur career. With the first of many U.S. Women’s Opens coming to Pebble Beach, and young, talented players in the field like Rose, the future of the women’s game is undeniably bright.”

Zhang is also thrilled to be able to compete in the major with the special exemption. The golfer expressed gratitude to the officials, saying:

“Competing in the U.S. Women’s Open is always a special experience, and being granted an exemption into the first at Pebble Beach is truly an honor."

She went on to add:

"This is a big moment for our sport, and I’m very appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity to be part of it.”

It's worth noting that Zhang competed in the US Women's Open as an amateur and finished 40th in 2022. It would, however, be her first US Women's Open as a professional.

