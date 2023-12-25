“Going back to how I grew up swinging” – Michael Kim compares his swing from 2012 and 2023 to showcase the improvements made

Michael Kim recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), comparing the change in his swing from 2012 to 2023. He added through the caption that he had now gone back to his basics in his swing.

Kim is one of the most active golf personalities on X, where he often shares golf insights and interacts with golf fans on golf tips and tricks. Recently, he posted two clips of his swings on the same golf course, 11 years apart. He wrote:

"My swing from 2012/2023 at the same course. Some of the work Sean and I have done is going back to how I grew up swinging, 'Back to my swing DNA.' That doesn’t mean we haven’t replaced some old parts with some better, more efficient parts but you can see the similarities no?"

Max Homa took the opportunity to respond and reminded Kim of his John Deere Classic win. He asked:

"Did u tell him about the 3 wood u hit on 18 to win?"

"I did but he wouldn’t believe Walter let me hit the shot," Kim responded.

One user noticed that Kim's backswing had decreased in the recent clip. He wrote:

"I noticed your back swing in the earlier video is longer. Is that change because of better equipment now? When I was playing more serious golf (50 years ago) the back swing stopped pointing at the target. Mine sometimes still does this with my driver."

Kim replied that the old swing only looked longer because of more wrist cock, while his new swing had more body turn.

Where did Michael Kim last compete?

Michael Kim's most recent appearance on the PGA Tour was at the World Wide Technology Championship last month. He started well in his final start of the season and shot 64 and 69 in the first two rounds. However, he carded 68 and 70 in the final two days to finish at T23.

The 30-year-old American golfer had a better end to the season given the form he was going through a couple of months ago. He made a cut in his last four starts and recorded a T5 finish at the Wyndham Championship after missing four consecutive cuts prior to that.

Kim started the season with five missed cuts and went on to miss two more in his next four starts. Overall, he failed to make it to the weekend a whopping 14 times in 32 starts. Besides having a joint fifth-place finish at Sedgefield, his other good performance was a solo fifth at the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year.

Michael Kim's only win on the PGA Tour was at the 2019 John Deere Classic. He shot 27-under to beat Bronson Burgoon, Joel Dahmen, Francesco Molinari, and Sam Ryder by a massive eight-stroke difference.

With only four top-10 finishes, Michael Kim has ended the season at 84th in the FedEx Cup and is currently ranked 125th in the OWGR.