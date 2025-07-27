"Going to be a lot of pressure" – Dane Thorbjørn Olesen eyes history for his country at 3M Open

Thorbjørn Olesen is targeting a triumph at the 3M Open for his country. The 3M Open concluded with three days of matches, and the final round is scheduled for Sunday. After the end of the third round, Olesen joined the press conference.

In the interview, the Hareskovby-born golfer was asked if leading a tournament was a familiar situation to him. In reply, he said (via Tee Scripts.com):

“It's obviously different and it's a big opportunity. I'm not going to lie, there's going to be a lot of pressure, but I felt like in my career I've dealt with pretty well with pressure. Obviously the wins on the DP World Tour, but Ryder Cups also. Yeah, it's going to be exciting. I'm happy to be in this position going into tomorrow. It's going to take a lot, there's a lot of guys up there. I'm sure there's going to be a lot of birdies. It will be difficult for sure.”

Winning the tournament would make him the first Danish player in history to win a PGA event. When asked about what that would mean to him, the Dane responded:

“It would mean a lot. Winning is what we're trying to do every week. You know, obviously I haven't won over here, but yeah, it's a great opportunity and I'm going to try my best for sure. We'll see, we'll see what happens.”

Thorbjørn Olesen scored 18 under after three rounds at the 3M Open.

How did Thorbjørn Olesen perform in the 2025 season?

Thorbjørn Olesen had two top 10 finishes in the 2025 PGA Tour season, including a T5 at the Valero Texas Open with 4 under, and a T7 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic with 12 under. His other best finishes include a T29 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and a T33 at the PGA Championship. Here's a list of Olesen’s 2025 PGA Tour performances:

Thorbjørn Olesen 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T49, 70-67-68-72, 277 (-7)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed Cut

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T36, 71-73-70-69, 283 (-1)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: Missed Cut

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio: T5, 70-72-74-68, 284 (-4)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: T29, 67-67-70-67, 271 (-13)

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club: T7, 64-72-69-67, 272 (-12)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T33, 71-71-72-70, 284 (E)

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T46, 73-66-71-70, 280 (E)

RBC Canadian Open at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley: T36, 61-70-71-69, 271 (-9)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed Cut

Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: T41, 69-67-69-71, 276 (-12)

John Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run: Missed Cut

Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club: T60, 67-70-74-70, 281 (+1)

The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: Missed Cut

