"Going to stand by my boy" - Michael Kim predicts 6x PGA Tour champ among six US Ryder Cup picks

Jumping into the Ryder Cup fever, Michael Kim recently revealed his six picks for Team US. Although fans didn't support him picking Collin Morikawa, he said he was going to stand by him.

The Ryder Cup 2025 is set to take place next month at Bethpage, and the six names are locked. The remaining six will be picked on Wednesday, August 27, by captain Keegan Bradley. However, before that, Michael Kim predicted who those six names were going to be.

On Tuesday, August 26, Michael Kim chose Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley, and Patrick Cantlay as the six names. However, fans questioned Morikawa's spot in the US Ryder Cup squad. Reacting to the criticism, Kim came in support of the six-time PGA Tour champion.

"LOTS of Collin dislike haha," he wrote. I'm going to stand by my boy. He’s going to be a really good foursomes partner, better than you all think in the team room and more than driver, I think long irons are really key at Bethpage. Wouldn’t blink an eye if cam young was picked obviously."

Morikawa has had an underwhelming season so far despite missing just three cuts in nineteen starts. He has made only four top-ten finishes, although twice he finished runner-up. He hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the Zozo Championship 2023.

So far, six players have sealed their spot in Team US after the BMW Championship. Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau have locked their spot for Bethpage Black.

Can Michael Kim qualify for the Ryder Cup 2025?

Michael Kim is unlikely to make it to the US Ryder Cup squad as he isn't even in the top 25 of the US points list. The 32-year-old had a better season than the last few, but it wasn't good enough to put himself in contention for the Team US spot. He missed five cuts in 26 starts and posted four top tens but has just one in the last eighteen starts.

Here's a look at the current standings for the US Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler (Q): 37,180.33 J.J. Spaun (Q): 14,851.91 Xander Schauffele (Q): 13,733.52 Russell Henley (Q): 12,276.82 Harris English (Q): 10,880.55 Bryson DeChambeau (Q): 10,774.98 Justin Thomas: 10,467.26 Collin Morikawa: 10,049.44 Ben Griffin: 9,745.76 Maverick McNealy: 8,913.65 Keegan Bradley: 8,435.00 Brian Harman: 7,466.91 Andrew Novak: 7,300.48 Cameron Young: 7,209.64 Patrick Cantlay: 6,716.39 Sam Burns: 6,688.29 Wyndham Clark: 5,216.87 Lucas Glover: 4,803.44 Akshay Bhatia: 4,647.13 Chris Gotterup: 4,570.10 Tom Hoge: 4,554.36 Daniel Berger: 4,533.21 Denny McCarthy: 4,463.78 Tony Finau: 4,290.56 Sam Stevens: 4,283.54

