"Going to take a little while for money to get in our pockets” – Billy Horschel gives his hot-take on the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program

Billy Horschel recently praised the PGA Tour equity program, stating that it would help players take more ownership of the product and help in the growth of the Tour.

On Wednesday, April 24, the PGA Tour distributed the first $930 million of grants to the members under the tour’s new equity program. Under the new program, many big players received different individual paychecks based on their recent performances, career achievements, and Player Impact Program results.

Billy Horschel, who won the Corale Puntacana Championship last Sunday, was recently on the ForePlay podcast, where he was asked about his perspective on the PGA Tour equity program.

"I think it's a good thing," he said. "It's going to take a little while for the money to get in our pockets. But I think it's one of those things that it allows guys if you play well you're going to get rewarded and really be able to benefit and be part of the growth of the PGA Tour.

Billy Horschel spoke about his younger days when players didn't have an understanding of how the PGA Tour worked, including sponsorship deals and other aspects. He added that back then, players were not interested in knowing the intricate details, which he hoped would change once players became stakeholders in the tour.

"So hopefully now with them becoming Equity PL Equity stake in the PGA Tour, they will want to take more ownership in their product more understanding what they can do to make the PGA tour product better," Horschel said.

"What they can do to increase the sponsorship on the PGA tour where the sponsors are happy and they're willing to put more money to the PGA Tour financially."

What's next for Billy Horschel on the PGA Tour?

Billy Horschel is currently competing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in the TPC Lousiana. He has teamed up with Tyson Alexander for the event, and the duo shot 5-under-67 in the opening round.

The Horschel-Alexander duo is paired with Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor for the second round of the Zurich Classic. The duo will tee off from the tenth hole on Friday, April 26 at 10:04 am ET.

It is still not clear what will be Billy Horschel's next event after the Zurich Classic. After the poor 2022–23 season, the 37-year-old golfer has had some good results this year. Last week, he ended his two-year winning drought after claiming the Corales Puntacana Championship.