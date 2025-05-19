"Going to work my butt off" frustrated Bryson DeChambeau vents over golf ball after PGA Championship 2025

Bryson DeChambeau opened up about things he would be working on to improve his game for the upcoming Major after the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer had a decent outing at the recently concluded Major. He narrowly missed winning the title and settled in a tie for second place.

In the post-round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about his struggle with wedge play. In response, the American talked about his frustration with golf balls that fly a little straighter and revealed that he would be working on that.

"I think that's really what I'm going to be looking at now along with some equipment stuff to just make myself a little more precise the next time so we don't have what happened this week happen," he said.

He was then asked if he was looking forward to implementing these changes "between now and the US Open." In response, DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports):

"I don't know. I'm going to work my butt to have make that happen. It's all up to manufacturing. We'll see what happens but I'm keen on finding something and I'm keen on improving. I'm excited for that."

Bryson DeChambeau was in contention to win the Masters prior to the PGA Championship, but he had a tough time on the greens in the final round, where he carded a round of 75 and settled in T5. Again at the PGA Championship, he was close to winning the title, but carded a final round of 70 and ultimately settled in the T2 position.

Scottie Scheffler won his third Major event at the Quail Hollow Golf Club on Sunday. He extended his third-round lead to win the event.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his performance at 2025 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau started the campaign at the PGA Championship on Thursday, May 15, with a round of 71. He then played the next round of 68, followed by the 69 and 70 in the final two rounds, to settle with a total of 6-under.

In the post-round press conference, the LIV golfer reflected on his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I don't even know. I'm baffled right now. Just felt like things just didn't go my way this week. Drove it really well. I drove it as good as I can, as of right now, I gave myself a good chance. I just felt like a couple breaks went a different way."

"There were times where I feel like I pressed. Green Mile did it to me yesterday and kind of did it to me again today, and that's golf, man. I've got to be more precise and fix what I can fix to make myself more consistent and get up there, the likes what have Scottie is doing right now," he added.

Harris English was impressive in the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship and shot 65 to jump 34 spots on the leaderboard to tie for second with DeChambeau and Davis Riley. Taylor Pendrith tied for fifth place with Jhonattan Vegas and J.T. Poston at 5-under.

