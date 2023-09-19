“Golf has the ability to put a level stage for everyone” - Collin Morikawa reflects on lessons learned for Ryder Cup 2023 

The stage for the 2023 Ryder Cup is all set, with the US and European Teams ready for a show-off at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Ahead of the binneal tournament, Collin Morikawa reflected on the lessons he learned for the success of the US team.

Morikawa has been a part of both the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, and both experiences have been different yet enlightening for him. The team dynamics for both are quite different, but in either case team US should not be underestimated, especially with its perseverance and grit.

"During both tournaments, I have been a part of a very strong team; we were the favorites in the 2022 Presidents Cup. However, we learned that it does not mean anything, as golf has the ability to put a level stage for everyone to showcase their talents, from hole one all the way to hole 18," he said via Golf Week.

The players cannot let down their guards at any given moment, especially as team Europe will continue to pack on the heat. Both teams are willing to do anything in order to win on such a high level.

"At a certain point during the tournament, we were challenged when we became a little too comfortable, making us suddenly have to increase our level of golf."

Collin Morikawa talks about the pressure of playing on foreign soil at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The US team will be looking to win the Ryder Cup for the first time in 30 years, as well as defend their title from the last edition. The European team will have home advantage this year, and Collin Morikawa acknowledges how it might impact the US team.

"The Ryder Cup in 2023 will be a different team and situation, we all acknowledge that Team Europe are looking to win on home, European soil, where they will also have the home crowd advantage. I will do everything that it takes to try to hinder them from winning the cup."

For Morikawa, his plan of action for preparation will not change, irrespective of the tough circumstances ahead of him. Ultimately he said, 'the aim is to silence the audience with your level of skill.'