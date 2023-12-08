The world of golf is currently in a state of chaos, with World No. 3 Jon Rahm making the switch to LIV Golf. The golf world is still split in opinion regarding the switch, but most seem to be unhappy with Jon Rahm's decision.

Taylor Zarzour, a prominent name in the world of golf broadcasting, analyzed Rahm's defection to LIV Golf. For Zarzour, the world of golf is currently in a difficult spot.

Speaking via the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio podcast, Zarzour said:

"I really believe that golf is in its most adverse spot that I can recall. In terms of the men's professional game, I am a huge PGA Tour fan. In the interest of full disclosure, I work for the PGA Tour and I love it."

For Zarzour, nothing beats the model that the PGA Tour currently follows. The fact that the Saudi Arabian PIF has managed to infiltrate the world of golf in such a drastic manner has been quite alarming for him.

Zarzour added:

"I prefer their model, I always have. But where the money comes from has become a huge issue in the last couple of years. This is a crazy thing to me. You have this government that has decided it wants to pour billions and billions of dollars into a number of different sports and golf seems to be the one that they're having the most progress with."

Jon Rahm's shift to the LIV Golf series further raises questions about 'sportswashing' and the Saudi Arabian PIF

According to The Guardian, the PIF has spent nearly $6 billion in sports deals since 2021. The amount of money spent on golf and football has completely changed the professional scene for both sports.

PIF's attempts to inject money into certain sports and improve Saudi Arabia's reputation, despite ongoing issues in the country, is known as sportswashing.

Jon Rahm reportedly made the switch to LIV Golf for an estimated $450 million. The PIF is seemingly willing to pour as much money as it can to assert its dominance in golf.

On the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio podcast, Zarzour agreed with the above, stating:

"They don't care if it's a hostel takeover. They don't care if they ruin what has traditionally been the way you watch a respective sport. They want to be in it. They'll put on their own product even if we're not interested in it and take players away from the current product in order to gain traction."

Jon Rahm's defection to the LIV Golf series is quite a big blow for the PGA Tour, especially as they are currently scrambling to sign the merger agreement with the PIF.