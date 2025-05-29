Golf analyst dismisses fan's claim on Tiger Woods' swing while analyzing NCAA Men’s champion Michael La Sasso

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee dismissed a fan's claims about Tiger Woods' swing. On Tuesday, May 27, golf fan page Rick Golfs shared a swing of the NCAA Men's Champion Michael La Sasso.

The account posted a video of the golfer, praising him for his impressive gameplay, and wrote:

"Michael La Sasso is the NCAA Men’s Champion! What a swing! Super cool move. Not sure on the whole short shorts movement, however."

Brandel Chamblee, who is known for his active presence on social media, reshared the post and wrote:

"Very much the in vogue drop in transition, because so many in the teaching industry are in love with this move, ignoring the fact that Nicklaus, Woods and the current number one Scheffler didn’t/don’t do this."

However, a fan jumped into the comment section to react to it. The fan wrote:

"Uh, Tiger did do this…"

But Chamblee dismissed the fan's claim and wrote:

"Uh, no he didn’t."

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has been away from the greens for quite some time now. In 2025, he was preparing to play at The Genesis Invitational, but unfortunately withdrew from the competition at the last moment due to the death of his mother, Kultida.

Following this, he was expected to play at the Masters, but a month prior to the event, he announced on his social media account that he had ruptured his left Achilles and had a surgery. Fans have since been waiting for him to return to play in professional events.

Tiger Woods shared valuable advice with golfers to play at Quail Hollow

Although Tiger Woods has not competed in any official tournaments since his last outing at The Open Championship 2024, he keeps his fans updated by sharing about his life and valuable advice on his social media handle. Ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship held at the Quail Hollow Golf Course, Woods shared valuable advice to the players.

On May 16, he reshared a video of the tournament with a caption that read:

"If you’re playing Quail Hollow at home, remember precision off the tee, don’t get greedy, and set yourself up for those difficult greens. Good luck!"

The tournament was wrapped up with its finale on May 18, and Scottie Scheffler won his third Major this year.

Tiger Woods played at the PGA Championship in 2024, but he had a disappointing time on the greens. He carded two rounds of 72 and 77 and missed the cut in the tournament.

Here is the result of the tournaments Tiger Woods played in 2024:

The Genesis Invitational: W/D 72

Masters Tournament: 60th– R1: 73, R2: 72, R3: 82, R4: 77

PGA Championship: CUT – R1: 72, R2: 77

U.S. Open: CUT – R1: 74, R2: 73

The Open Championship: CUT – R1: 79, R2: 77

