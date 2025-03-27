Golf analyst draws Ryder Cup team selectors' attention to 8x PGA Tour winner after TGL finale

A golf analyst drew the Ryder Cup selectors' attention toward PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel after his enthralling performance in the finale of the TGL Series. The first season of Tiger Woods' tech-infused series finally wrapped on March 25, with Atlanta Drive GC lifting the trophy.

In the finale, Billy Horschel was on fire, with his final 18-hole birdies in the last game helping the team win the match. The eight-time PGA Tour winner's performance has grabbed the attention of the golf world, and recently, on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Jason Sobel praised the American golfer and also reflected on his opinion to consider Horschel for the Ryder Cup, stating:

"I'm not going to say Billy Horschel should be on the Ryder Cup team right now. BUT - do I sort of like what I saw from him as far as being a partner? Yeah. I really did."

This year, the Ryder Cup will be back with another edition on American soil. At the prestigious biennial tournament, Team USA and Team Europe compete against each other, with 12 players on each team.

Six of these players on each team are auto-qualified, while the remaining six are picked by the team's captain. Currently, Billy Horschel sits at number 11 in the US team's auto-qualified ranking for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and JJ Spaun are in the top six of the US Ryder Cup auto-qualified list as of March 24, 2025.

A look into PGA Tour Pro Billy Horschel's performance in 2025

Horschel has not only been impressive in the TGL finale but has also had some decent performances this season on the PGA Tour. The 38-year-old American has so far competed in ten tournaments and has had some remarkable finishes, including two in the top 10.

However, he has also missed four cuts this season. In his last outing on the PGA Tour at the Valspar Championship, Horschel settled in T4 position after playing the four rounds of 69, 71, 69, and 67.

Here is a quick recap of the tournaments Billy Horschel played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

The Sentry – 51 (72-69-69-72, 282 [-10])

Sony Open in Hawaii – CUT (71-67, 138 [-2])

The American Express – T21 (66-68-67-72, 273 [-15])

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 (72-65-70-66, 273 [-15])

WM Phoenix Open – CUT (71-72, 143 [+1])

The Genesis Invitational – CUT (75-74, 149 [+5])

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T25 (66-70-67-70, 273 [-11])

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – CUT (79-74, 153 [+9])

THE PLAYERS Championship – T42 (67-71-77-73, 288 [E])

Valspar Championship – T4 (69-71-69-67, 276 [-8])

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place from September 26 to 28 in New York.

