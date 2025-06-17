Golf analyst shares 'true story' on how J.J. Spaun 'couldn't miss' putts at US Open to expose course difficulty

Golf analyst Jason Sobel shared a story of J.J. Spaun's practice round at the US Open 2025. The third Major of the year was held at the Oakmont Country Club, and ahead of the event, ESPN had asked Spaun to play a few shots just to show the difficulty of the course.

Ad

Notably, J.J. Spaun "couldn't miss" the shot. The interesting story was shared by Sobel on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"True story: On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN asked J.J. Spaun to hit a few putts on the Oakmont greens just so they could show how difficult it was. Only problem? He couldn't miss."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Playing on the difficult course, J.J. Spaun managed to seize a phenomenal victory. He registered a two-stroke win in the tournament over Robert MacIntyre. However, the golf course was pretty difficult for the other players, and Spaun was the only one to score under par after four rounds.

Exploring the leaderboard and score of the US Open 2025 featuring J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun started his campaign with an opening round of 66. He then played a second round of 72, followed by rounds of 69 and 72. He settled in the top position at 1-under.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard and score of the 2025 US Open featuring the winner J.J. Spaun:

WINNER - J. J. Spaun (-1)

2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)

3 - Viktor Hovland (+2)

T4 - Cameron Young (+3)

T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T7 - Sam Burns (+4)

T7 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T10 - Ben Griffin (+5)

T10 - Russell Henley (+5)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+6)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6)

T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6)

T12 - Adam Scott (+6)

T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7)

T19- Ryan Fox (+7)

T19 - Victor Perez (+7)

T19 - Emiliano Grillo (+7)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+8)

T23 - Patrick Reed (+8)

T23 - Jordan Spieth (+8)

T23 - Thomas Detry (+8)

T23 - Jason Day (+8)

T23 - Sam Stevens (+8)

T23 - Matt Wallace (+8)

T23 - Max Greyserman (+8)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+8)

T23 - Chris Gotterup (+8)

T33 - Tom Kim (+9)

T33 - Aaron Rai (+9)

T33 - J. T. Poston (+9)

T33 - Keegan Bradley (+9)

37 - Maverick McNealy (+10)

T38 - Taylor Pendrith (+11)

T38 - Tony Finau (+11)

T38 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+11)

T38 - Marc Leishman (+11)

T42 - Hideki Matsuyama (+12)

T42 - Andrew Novak (+12)

T42 - Si Woo Kim (+12)

T42 - Trevor Cone (+12)

T46 - Niklas Norgaard (+13)

T46 - Daniel Berger (+13)

T46 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+13)

T46 - Jhonattan Vegas (+13)

T50 - Ryan McCormick (+14)

T50 - Michael Kim (+14)

T50 - Adam Schenk (+14)

T50 - Mackenzie Hughes (+14)

T50 - Ryan Gerard (+14)

T55 - Justin Hastings (a) (+15)

T55 - Laurie Canter (+15)

T57 - Sungjae Im (+16)

T57 - Denny McCarthy (+16)

T59 - Harris English (+18)

T59 - Brian Harman (+18)

T61 - Jordan Smith (+19)

T61 - Jhonny Keefer (+19)

T61 - James Nicolas (+19)

T64 - Cam Davis (+22)

T64 - Matthieu Pavon (+22)

66 - Philip Barbaree Jr. (+24)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More