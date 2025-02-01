Golf broadcaster Jim Nantz has won Scottie Scheffler's iconic 2012 GMC Yukon XL at an auction. The car was delivered to Nantz's Pebble Beach residence on January 27, as per Golfweek.

The World No. 1 donated his car to Triumph Over Kid Cancer (TOKC), a nonprofit organization, which aids in improving the lives of children with cancer. The car was then auctioned by Heritage Auctions, where Nantz bid for $50,000 and was successful.

Nantz also attended the TOKC's "Teeing Off On Childhood Cancer Gala" in October 2024, helping raise funds for pediatric cancer. Talking about it, Scheffler said after the second round at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via Tee Scripts):

Trending

"Nance and I were doing a thing in Houston for an organization we both love. A dear friend of ours, James Reagan, started a foundation called Triumph Over Kids Cancer. We were doing a Q & A session, there was a live auction after and Jim decided he wanted to get involved in the live auction"

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler further said (via Golfweek):

"He finally got it. It was sitting at our golf course for a while. But, yeah, it’s fun. Both of us got together to help a great cause and he got an extra car out of it."

On winning the 2012 GMC Yukon XL, Nantz humorously said:

"I figure just driving this SUV to the golf course should lower my handicap by at least five shots."

Jim Nantz is a CBS sportscaster who has covered golf and the NFL for more than four decades. He initially started with NCAA Football in 1985 and has done commentary on college basketball, the NBA, the US Open (tennis), and the Olympics. Since 1989, he has been the lead play-by-play announcer of golf's most prestigious Masters tournament.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's records in his golf career

Scottie Scheffler turned professional in 2018. He played in 2019 on the Korn Ferry Tour and was adjudged the Player of the Year. He joined the PGA Tour in 2020 and had seven top-10 finishes, finishing fifth in the FedEx Cup standings. He was adjudged as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for his performances.

Since then, Scheffler has competed in 130 PGA Tour events making the cut in 111 of them. He has 13 PGA Tour wins, 44 top-5 finishes and 59 top-10 finishes. Last year, he had seven wins on the Tour and was deemed as the Player of the Year. In his short span at the PGA Tour, his official earnings are $71.7 million.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's 13 wins on the PGA Tour:

2022 WM Phoenix Open

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

2022 Masters Tournament

2023 WM Phoenix Open (2)

2023 The Players Championship

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (2)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2) 2024 The Players Championship (2)

2024 Masters Tournament (2)

2024 RBC Heritage

2024 Memorial Tournament

2024 Travelers Championship

2024 Tour Championship

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback