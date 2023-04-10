Golf broadcasting legend Jim Nantz takes sly dig on LIV Golf during Masters 2023 coverage

Golf broadcasting legend Jim Nantz has hosted a record 36 Masters broadcasts. He recently took a sly dig at Saudi-backed LIV Golf during The Masters 2023 TV broadcast.
On Sunday's third round, when Brooks Koepka walked up to his ball on the 15th-hole crosswalk, Nantz made a sarcastic remark to LIV Golf's broadcasting partner, The CW. He said,
"There it is right on the CW... the crosswalk."
Whenever Jim Nantz comes up with a comment, it gets a huge response. If Brooks Koepka had won The Masters 2023, Nantz would have become the target for many LIV Golf fans. With Brooks Koepka having a lackluster performance in the fourth round of play and losing the green jacket competition to Jon Rahm, Nantz would have taken a sigh of relief.
Masters 2023: Final leaderboard and winner
After the fourth round concluded, it was Jon Rahm who scored -12 (276) and captured his first green jacket and second major tournament win at The Masters 2023. He won the tournament by a margin of four strokes.
In the fourth round, Mickelson put in his dream performance and jumped to second place on the leaderboard. In the first three rounds, Brooks Koepka maintained a great lead. But as the fourth round started, his performance started deteriorating. He slipped to the T2 position and tied with Phil Mickelson at The Masters 2023.
- 1 Jon Rahm
- T2 Phil Mickelson
- T2 Brooks Koepka
- T4 Russell Henley
- T4 Jordan Speith
- T4 Patrick Reed
- T7 Cameron Young
- T7 Viktor Hovland
- 9 Sahith Theegala
- T10 Collin Morikawa
- T10 Xander Schauffele
- T10 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T10 Scottie Scheffler
- T14 Patrick Cantlay
- T14 Gary Woodland
- T16 Hideki Matsuyama
- T16 Sam Bennett
- T16 Shane Lowry
- T16 Sungjae Im
- T16 Joaquin Niemann
- T16 Tom Kim
- T16 Justin Rose
- T23 Chris Kirk
- T23 Keegan Bradley
- T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon
- T26 Scott Stallings
- T26 Ryan Fox
- T26 Tom Finau
- T29 Mackenzie Hughes
- T29 Harold Varner III
- T29 Kim Si Woo
- T29 Sam Burns
- 33 Tommy Fleetwood
- T34 JT Poston
- T34 Talor Gooch
- T34 Cameron Smith
- T34 Zach Johnson
- T34 Tyrell Hatton
- T39 Abraham Ancer
- T39 Adam Scott
- T39 Taylor Moore
- T39 Jason Day
- T43 Harris English
- T43 Max Homa
- T43 Mito Pereira
- T46 Seamus Power
- T46 Sepp Straka
- T48 Thomas Pieters
- T48 Dustin Johnson
- T50 Fred Couples
- T50 Charl Schwartzel
- 52 Bill Horschel
- 53 Keith Mitchell
Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods had to leave the tournament midway due to injuries. Masters 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler ended his campaign in the T10 position on the leaderboard.
Who is Jim Nantz?
Born on May 17, 1959, Jim Nantz is an American Broadcaster who is known for commentating and hosting events of the National Football League (NFL), NCAA Division I men's basketball, the NBA, and the PGA Tour. He has been associated with CBS since the 1980s.
Since 1989, Jim Nantz has served as the host of CBS' coverage of The Masters tournament, and since 2004, he has served as the network's principal play-by-play commentator for the NFL. From 1990 to 2023, he served as the main announcer and host of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.