Golf broadcasting legend Jim Nantz takes sly dig on LIV Golf during Masters 2023 coverage

Golf broadcasting legend Jim Nantz has hosted a record 36 Masters broadcasts. He recently took a sly dig at Saudi-backed LIV Golf during The Masters 2023 TV broadcast.

On Sunday's third round, when Brooks Koepka walked up to his ball on the 15th-hole crosswalk, Nantz made a sarcastic remark to LIV Golf's broadcasting partner, The CW. He said,

"There it is right on the CW... the crosswalk."

Whenever Jim Nantz comes up with a comment, it gets a huge response. If Brooks Koepka had won The Masters 2023, Nantz would have become the target for many LIV Golf fans. With Brooks Koepka having a lackluster performance in the fourth round of play and losing the green jacket competition to Jon Rahm, Nantz would have taken a sigh of relief.

Masters 2023: Final leaderboard and winner

After the fourth round concluded, it was Jon Rahm who scored -12 (276) and captured his first green jacket and second major tournament win at The Masters 2023. He won the tournament by a margin of four strokes.

In the fourth round, Mickelson put in his dream performance and jumped to second place on the leaderboard. In the first three rounds, Brooks Koepka maintained a great lead. But as the fourth round started, his performance started deteriorating. He slipped to the T2 position and tied with Phil Mickelson at The Masters 2023.

1 Jon Rahm

T2 Phil Mickelson

T2 Brooks Koepka

T4 Russell Henley

T4 Jordan Speith

T4 Patrick Reed

T7 Cameron Young

T7 Viktor Hovland

9 Sahith Theegala

T10 Collin Morikawa

T10 Xander Schauffele

T10 Matt Fitzpatrick

T10 Scottie Scheffler

T14 Patrick Cantlay

T14 Gary Woodland

T16 Hideki Matsuyama

T16 Sam Bennett

T16 Shane Lowry

T16 Sungjae Im

T16 Joaquin Niemann

T16 Tom Kim

T16 Justin Rose

T23 Chris Kirk

T23 Keegan Bradley

T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon

T26 Scott Stallings

T26 Ryan Fox

T26 Tom Finau

T29 Mackenzie Hughes

T29 Harold Varner III

T29 Kim Si Woo

T29 Sam Burns

33 Tommy Fleetwood

T34 JT Poston

T34 Talor Gooch

T34 Cameron Smith

T34 Zach Johnson

T34 Tyrell Hatton

T39 Abraham Ancer

T39 Adam Scott

T39 Taylor Moore

T39 Jason Day

T43 Harris English

T43 Max Homa

T43 Mito Pereira

T46 Seamus Power

T46 Sepp Straka

T48 Thomas Pieters

T48 Dustin Johnson

T50 Fred Couples

T50 Charl Schwartzel

52 Bill Horschel

53 Keith Mitchell

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods had to leave the tournament midway due to injuries. Masters 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler ended his campaign in the T10 position on the leaderboard.

Who is Jim Nantz?

Born on May 17, 1959, Jim Nantz is an American Broadcaster who is known for commentating and hosting events of the National Football League (NFL), NCAA Division I men's basketball, the NBA, and the PGA Tour. He has been associated with CBS since the 1980s.

Since 1989, Jim Nantz has served as the host of CBS' coverage of The Masters tournament, and since 2004, he has served as the network's principal play-by-play commentator for the NFL. From 1990 to 2023, he served as the main announcer and host of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

