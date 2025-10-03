"Golf but more broke" - Fans react to LIV Golf’s UK entity reportedly losing $461M in 2024

Fans reacted to LIV Golf’s UK entity losing $461 million in 2024. It lost $461.8 million last year, $395 million in 2023, and $243 million before that, totalling $1 billion in losses since 2021. NUCLR Golf shared the news on X.

The post also mentioned that the LIV Golf UK revenue for 2024 was $65 million. The post read:

“The @FinancialTimes reports that LIV Golf’s UK entity lost $461M in 2024, $395M in 2023 and $243M in the 18 months to the end of 2022, totalling over $1B in losses since inception, according to accounts filed at UK Companies House this week. LIV Golf’s UK revenue for 2024 was nearly $65M.”

As this post came up on social media, a fan wrote:

"Golf but more broke."

Another wrote:

a gentleman farmer @_macaodh @NUCLRGOLF @FinancialTimes That’s a strong financial picture 🤡

A netizen suggested that LIV Golf expand its business in Asia. He wrote:

“If live can expand into more of Asia there is a real shot they pull this off while continuing to expand the games popularity.”

Another wrote:

“Would be interesting to know how much of that revenue came from PIF-owned companies, not to mention the losses incurred by the US arm.”

A golf enthusiast wrote that Saudi money was worth the losses. He wrote:

“The Saudi money doesn’t care. It’s worth those losses for the cultural relevance and western access they’re gaining from quibbling with and stealing talent from the @PGATOUR.”

To cover the debts, the PIF has committed to paying them off to keep the business intact. Apart from the PIF backing, LIV Golf also has other sponsorships, such as Fox Sports, HSBC, and Salesforce.

What is the 2026 LIV Golf schedule?

The 2026 LIV Golf schedule will commence with their Riyadh event in February, followed by Adelaide in the same month. The LIV Golf Hong Kong is the third event on the schedule, and the last event will be in Indianapolis.

Here's the full 2026 LIV Golf schedule:

LIV Gold Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia- February 5-7

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, Australia- February 13-15

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong- March 6-8

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore- March 13-15

LIV Golf South Africa at the Club at Steyn City, South Africa- March 20-22

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico- April 17-19

LIV Golf Virginia at the Trump National DC, USA- May 8-10

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama, Spain- June 5-7

LIV Golf Louisiana at the Bayou Oaks at City Park, USA- June 26-28

LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain- July 24-26

LIV Golf Indianapolis at the Club at Chatham Hills, USA- August 21-23

