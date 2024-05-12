“Golf was broken and is in the process of being fixed”: Phil Mickelson weighs in on Anthony Kim and Brandel Chamblee’s spat

Brandel Chamblee and Anthony Kim have been involved in a verbal spat over X, formerly Twitter, and Phil Mickelson has added his two cents. The former two engaged in a fiery back and forth that caught the attention of a golf account that said that whichever side anyone was on, this bickering and the divide is exhausting. They noted that golf is broken.

Expand Tweet

Mickelson disagrees with that sentiment. In fact, he believes golf was broken, but it's on the mend right now. He replied to the tweet and provided evidence for what he believes:

"OR, golf was broken and is in the process of being fixed. 1) The average age of PGA Tour viewer recently went from 60 to 65. 2) Totally US-centric and no plan to globalize opportunities. 3) Monopolistic control of media rights wouldn’t allow for players to use YouTube and other social platforms to promote the game to the next generation and working from within the Tour wasn’t an option," he stated.

He shouted out Bryson DeChambeau, who has been making golf social media content to try and drive up engagement with the sport and bring in new fans. Mickelson said that that sort of behavior wasn’t allowed before LIV Golf came into the picture:

"Fixing the problem takes time but it’s better than waiting for it to collapse entirely," he said.

Mickelson has long believed that the way the PGA Tour was doing things was not helping the sport. He cited problems with management and the direction of LIV as a big reason he defected in the first place. Now, he's doubling down on that idea and saying that the sport is being fixed by LIV's arrival, not broken further.

What were Brandel Chamblee and Anthony Kim arguing over before Phil Mickelson got involved?

Phil Mickelson, as perhaps the most prominent member of the Saudi Arabian-backed tour, is involved in a lot of debates over LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. He's championed the tour's efforts and praises it often. This time, he came in as a sort of mediator for the issues.

Phil Mickelson has waded into the debate once more

Brandel Chamblee is very much, or at least has been in the past, anti-LIV Golf. His social media is full of that sentiment. However, recently, he changed his tune and said that the PIF should merge with the PGA Tour and that he supports the deal.

This is an about-face, one that did not go unnoticed by Anthony Kim. Kim, who last played on the PGA Tour in 2012 before resurfacing on LIV Golf in 2024, ripped Chamblee to shreds over it:

"Ramble Chamblee, [you're] such a p***y for beating on [your] chest and basically saying never retreat and hypocritically retreat. It is well known this talentless fool is disliked by most people in the golf world."

Expand Tweet

Chamblee responded back, even bringing Mickelson into the debate in an insulting fashion. He said that Kim's claims were as inaccurate as Mickelson's drives before calling into question the language Kim used. That was when Phil Mickelson himself got involved in the situation.