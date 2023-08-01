Golf cart heist: More than $100,000 worth of carts stolen from Belmont Golf Course

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for suspects following a brazen golf cart heist at Belmont Golf Course in Central Elgin. Thirteen EZ Go gas-powered golf carts worth more than $100,000 were reported stolen. The robbery happened overnight, triggering a public call for any information or camera footage that could help solve the case.

The incident was discovered when authorities responded to complaints of a theft shortly after 5 a.m. on August 1. The anonymous offenders gained entrance to the premises during the night and stole the pricey golf carts. So far, no suspect descriptions have been given, leaving the inquiry open.

The Belmont Golf Course is facing a significant financial loss due to the theft of 13 gas-powered golf carts, which are essential assets for the business. The stolen carts play a crucial role in course operations and are necessary equipment for players. Local authorities are urging anyone in the neighborhood with information or security camera footage of suspicious activity to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Belmont Golf Club, a well-known local course near London, Ontario, is now dealing with the fallout from this daring crime.

Public Urged to Aid Police in Retrieving Stolen Golf Carts

The police are appealing to the public for assistance in recovering the stolen carts and apprehending the perpetrators. Anyone with information were being asked to contact the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

While the investigation is ongoing, the local golfing community and law enforcement stay alert in the hopes of recovering the stolen golf carts and preventing similar crimes. Golfers are encouraged to stay up to current on the issue as officials strive tirelessly to apprehend those involved.

Golf cart thefts are not uncommon, as these vehicles can be valuable and easily transportable. The event at Belmont Golf Course serves as a reminder to golf courses and clubs to assess their security systems and take the necessary safeguards to safeguard their assets.

The audacious theft of the golf carts serves as a sharp reminder that even the most calm locations, such as a golf course, may be targets for criminal activity. As the case progresses, the golfing community and the general public are encouraged to remain careful and to report any suspicious activity to authorities as soon as possible.