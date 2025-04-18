Golf community hails Nelly Korda in her latest video from JM Eagle LA Championship

Nelly Korda is back in action at the JM Eagle LA Championship and is once again in good form. Despite the time off following the T-Mobile Match Play, she seems not to have missed a beat.

A video circulated on Instagram highlighting some of her best swings and plays from the first round on Thursday, April 17. There were stellar drives, incredible wedges, a few special iron shots, and, of course, some strong putting.

Each highlight drew praise from the live crowd in the form of clapping and cheering for Korda, but the fans on Instagram also applauded her performance. They took to the comments section to laud the American's first round showing.

Nelly Korda wowed fans with the latest video from the JM Eagle LA Championship (Instagram/lpga_tour)

The reel also has almost 4,000 likes and countless more views as of this writing. The comments section of the LPGA Tour's post was full of love for Korda, who shot three under par in the first round.

Korda came in as one of the favorites to win the tournament as she so often does. She's coming off a historic year, and she's still in good form. She trailed Ashleigh Buhai by four strokes at the end of the first round.

Nelly Korda reveals hobby to keep calm on Tour

As a professional golfer, let alone the world number one and the face of women's golf, Nelly Korda faces a lot of stress during the LPGA Tour season. She is one of the top contenders week in and week out, alongside the likes of Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul, and Lydia Ko.

Nelly Korda has taken up Legos (Image via Imagn)

To maintain a calm composure during those times, Korda has taken up building Legos while off the golf course. She revealed via Golf Digest:

“I’ve always loved Legos. I actually started earlier this year. It’s just another way to get your minds off things. You can go home or when you’re in tournaments go read a book or you can go watch your favorite show. When you’re not interested in any of those two things, it’s just another way to get your mind off golf. It’s very intricate.”

Nelly Korda laughed about the age range being nine years old or higher and wondered how a nine-year-old could make the things she's struggling to build. She added:

“Steph [Stephanie Kyriacou] and I did three the week of Arizona. We finished the first one really quickly and we were like let’s just keep going. I’ve made it a thing of mine. I haven’t done one this week.”

The world number one plans to leave a surprise for the next tenant at every place she stays while traveling. She wants to build and leave a Lego set there, even though her sister Jessica Korda warned her that it would be expensive.

