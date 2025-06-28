"Golf was on easy mode today" – Jake Knapp makes feelings clear after breaking course record at Rocket Classic 2025

Jake Knapp opened up about his performance after breaking the course record at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The American golfer played a solid round of 11-under 61 in the second round of the PGA Tour event on Friday, June 27.

Ad

With that, Jake Knapp became the first golfer on the PGA Tour to play a round of under 60 and a low 61 in the same season. He played the first round of 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic earlier this year.

On Friday, after his impressive second round at the Rocket Classic, he shared a video on his Instagram account and in the caption wrote:

"The golf was on easy mode today. Hopefully more of that this weekend."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jake Knapp had a tough start this week, playing the opening round of 72. After his second round, he jumped 122 spots on the leaderboard to settle in the top 10 ahead of the final two rounds.

Meanwhile, Chris Kirk took the lead in the game after 36 holes in a tie with Philip Knowles and Andrew Putnam at 14-under. Jackson Suber settled in solo fourth place.

“Not afraid of shooting low numbers”: Jake Knapp opens up about his low score

It was the second time this season on the PGA Tour that Jake Knapp made the headlines for playing a low round. In the post-round press conference of the Rocket Classic on Friday, he opened up about his low scores. He said (via Tee Scripts):

Ad

"I'm definitely not afraid of shooting a low number, I feel like when I start making birdies, I want to make more. I was even kind of thinking about 59 when I stuck it close on my third to last for eagle and figured I could maybe eagle that and birdie the last two.

"But no, I don't know. Yeah, I think when you're playing well just try to stay out of my own way and just kind of keep doing what I'm doing and making more birdies," he added.

Ad

Jake Knapp started the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic on the tenth hole. He made a birdie on the 13th before adding another birdie on the 14th.

He carded a third birdie of the day on the 16th, followed by an eagle on the next. On the back nine, he made six more birdies for a bogey-free round of 11-under.

The third round of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 28, starting at 6:45 am ET. Quade Cummins will take the first shot of the day with Mason Anderson.

Jake Knapp will tee off in a group with Harry Hall at 1:25 pm ET. The PGA Tour event is scheduled to have its final fourth round on Sunday, June 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More