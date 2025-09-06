"Golf game mediocre, vibes high" - Paige Spiranac poses in all black as she recaps her performance at the creators’ event

Paige Spiranac recently opened up about her performance at the Good Good's King of the Mountain event. The American former professional golfer competed in the creator's event; however, she had a mediocre performance.

Ad

On Friday, Spiranac shared a picture with her caddie on her Instagram story, where she boasts around 4 million followers, giving them a glimpse of her outing. Her caddie posed with a green bib, which had Good Good printed on its back along with Spiranac's name.

The social media influencer opted to wear an all-black outfit for the game day. She wore a black half-zip top with white lines on the sides and paired it with black pants. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and completed the look with white sports shoes and goggles.

Ad

Trending

Sharing the picture in the caption, Spiranac opened up about her performance:

"Yesterday recap: game- mediocre, vibes- high, caddy- 10/10," she wrote.

Paige Spiranac poses in all black as she recaps her performance at the creators’ event/@_paige.renee

The Good Good's King of the Mountain event was held on September 4 at the Kemper Lakes Golf Club. It featured 16 creators and celebrities competing in an eight-team game.

Ad

In the team event, Spiranac played with Garrett Clark, and they played against Steven and Savannah in the quarterfinal. Eventually, it was Sean Walsh and Sara Winter who won the game.

Paige Spiranac rarely plays in official tournaments. However, she joined the stellar field of the Creator Classic, a newly formed PGA Tour event for golf influencers, last year. She had also recently collaborated with GM Golf for their Interesting Break 60 Challenge.

Ad

A video of their game was dropped on YouTube on September 3, and it has so far accumulated around 380K views. Last year, she joined Bryson DeChambeau for a Break 50 Challenge.

Paige Spiranac opened up about Keegan Bradley's decision for the Ryder Cup

There was a lot of buzz surrounding whether Keegan Bradley would be playing in the Ryder Cup in 2025. However, last month, the American golfer revealed the remaining members of his 12-man team and decided not to play. He will only be serving his duties as the team captain.

Ad

Paige Spiranac shared her opinion about Bradley's decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 28.

"Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain," she wrote.

Ad

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place in Bethpage, New York. This year for the U.S. team, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, JJ Spaun, and Harris English have automatic qualification, while Bradley has picked Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Ben Griffin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More