"Golf is hard", "He’s got a concept of a plan": Fans amused by Viktor Hovland's "suck at it" comments

Ahead of his tee time at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, Viktor Hovland was asked about the state of his game. The Norwegian golfer has not had the success that was expected following his 2023 Tour Championship win, and he's changed coaches several times.

Hovland was blunt in his assessment:

"It's not very good. It's been frustrating. I do feel like I'm making headway, and I'm constantly trying to put the piece of the puzzle together. Even if I'm not seeing results from day to day, which is extremely frustrating, I do feel like I'm learning more."

He said he hopes the cumulative knowledge from these struggles will lead him to "eventually" get over the hump and turn things around. Hovland added:

"This game of golf is very elusive. It's very counterintuitive... things will turn around soon... In my opinion, I suck at it right now. But that's all relative."

That last comment had golf fans in the comments laughing and reacting.

"He’s got a concept of a plan," a fan wrote.

"Wow hearing one of the best golfers be this honest about his game is really cool," one said.

"Sounds like Mike Woodson has been giving Viktor motivational speeches," another joked.

This is exactly how I feel about my poker game right now," one added.

"I’ve heard enough, I’m betting him top-10 this week!" one exclaimed.

"That must be a real mind bender for a guy like Hovland that's played at such a high level in the past," another said.

"Viktor had it all going for him 2 years ago, wonder why with all this change? He will for sure get back in the winners circle," one stated.

Hovland missed the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in the middle of January. That was the last time he played, but he's in the field this weekend at Pebble Beach.

Viktor Hovland has interesting description of golf

Viktor Hovland has seen the highs and lows of professional golf since joining the PGA Tour a few years ago. He hasn't yet won a major, but he did finish top three at the PGA Championship last year and won the Tour Championship.

Viktor Hovland is having a tough time (Imagn)

He's also missed the cut plenty of times and has sunk to ninth in OWGR as of this week. He's been struggling recently, and he described golf in an interesting way as a result.

Viktor Hovland said via Golf.com:

“It’s just fascinating. It’s just problems upon problems upon problems that you have to solve and I think that’s very intriguing. You never solve it, but you can always improve and you can figure things out along the way.”

This goes hand-in-hand with the Norwegian's above comments about the state of his game right now. He's not playing well, but golf is a continuously challenging equation to work out.

