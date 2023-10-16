Golf historian names the “perfect town” for Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s all new sports bar

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have joined forces to bring forth a brand new sports bar. The historic town of St. Andrews, known as the Home of Golf, is about to witness a dynamic collaboration between the 15-time Major champion and the American actor.

In the heart of St. Andrews stands the New Picture House, a B-listed building. Renowned St. Andrews golf historian Roger McStravick has weighed in on this exciting venture and named it the perfect venue for this groundbreaking project.

McStravick believes that this iconic establishment, located just two doors away from the former residence of golf legend Old Tom Morris, affectionately known as the Grand Old Man of Golf, is the ideal place.

The streets of St. Andrews have resonated with the presence of champion golfers over the years. Notably, the great Allan Robertson, a native of St. Andrews, once called this street home.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have a great vision for this establishment. It will include state-of-the-art golf simulators, colossal screens broadcasting sports events and a dedicated dining area to enjoy delectable meals.

Additionally, movie enthusiasts can take delight in knowing that one of the cinema's screens will be reserved for showcasing the latest blockbuster releases.

"I can think of no better place for it": Roger McStravick on the perfect town for Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s sports bar

The collaboration between Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake for a sports bar in St. Andrews has stirred excitement. Roger McStravick, who knows the town like the back of his hand, is effusive in his praise for the choice of location.

"I’m very excited about the project," McStravick exclaimed (The Courier).

He explained the historical significance of the site, stating:

“That row of eight houses was a de facto golfers’ and caddies’ row. It is Champions Street, and I can think of no better place for it.”

McStravick remains ecstatic about the prospect of bringing innovation to St. Andrews.

"I’m excited at the bid to bring something new and creative to St Andrews," he said.