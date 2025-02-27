Golf influencer with 1.4M IG followers dons navy skirt as she flaunts her swing

Bri Teresi has been hard at work practicing her golf swing. Yesterday, she posted two different videos to her Instagram story of her taking practice swings, one with an iron and another with her driver.

Ad

She was decked out in a pink crop tank top and a navy skirt with bright white shoes. Teresi, the model influencer who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, was on a driving range, not a standard course, where she was spotted playing 18 holes.

Bri Teresi flaunted her outfit as she took some practice swings on a nice day - Source: via @briteresi on Instagram

She also hosted an "Ask Me Anything" on her stories where she answered questions, revealing that she's quite good at modeling, has a podcast potentially coming soon, and dreams of one day attending the Masters.

Ad

Trending

Teresi's posts are populated with modeling and advertisements she's done for outfits and other things, but she also makes sure to post her golf clips whenever she can. She last posted a regular golf video on February 22, but Teresi puts a lot of her clips on her story as well.

Bri Teresi bids goodbye to 2024 and looks forward to the future

2024 was a year of significant growth for Bri Teresi. Toward the end of the year, she posted a reel showing off some of the highlights of her year, and she reflected on what has been and what will be in the future.

Ad

Ad

On Instagram, she said:

“2024 has been an unforgettable year for me. It was full of incredible travels, amazing opportunities, and lots of personal growth. I’m especially grateful for the time I got to spend with my Nonno before he passed. His memory will always be a part of me. As I look ahead to 2025, I’m filled with excitement for what’s to come, not just for me, but for the world. The future looks bright! Let’s welcome in the Golden Age!”

Ad

Teresi also does work as a model with Guess, but she's become quite the golf influencer as well. She loves playing the game because, according to the Columbia Association, it "enhances cardiovascular health, reduces stress and anxiety, helps maintain a healthy weight," and improves strength, cognitive function, and sleep.

Bri Teresi does modeling for Guess (Image via Getty)

Golf isn't the only thing she does to stay in shape, though. She also swims and exercises regularly. This includes glute bridges, squats, and lunges. All of it has helped her explode onto the social media scene and grow as a brand. It has slowly resulted in nearly two million followers, something even the most popular golfers can't claim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback