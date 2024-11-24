Golf influencer Grant Horvat posts cryptic message about the 'biggest announcement of his YouTube career'

Golf influencer Grant Horvat is set to make a major announcement in the next few days. In his recent post, he termed it the biggest announcement of his YouTube career.

Horvat is one of the most popular creators of golf content presently. He has over 906K subscribers on YouTube and 743K followers on Instagram. On Saturday, November 23, he took to Instagram to share an update about the upcoming announcement.

"Biggest announcement of my YouTube career. 12 PM EST Tuesday," he wrote on Instagram.

Image via Instagram@GrantHorvat

Over the years, he has created content with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and other big names in professional golf. Many of his videos have garnered over 1 million views. His video of last year’s YouTube Golf Championship received over 4.6 million views. Recently, he also filmed a video with Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, which has over 1.5 million views.

Did Grant Horvat compete at the inaugural Creator Classic?

Grant Horvat wasn't part of the inaugural Creators Classic that took place on Wednesday, August 28, at East Lake Golf Club. The tournament featured sixteen golf content creators, including Paige Spiranac, Wesley Bryan, Luke Kwon, Fat Perez, and Sean Walsh.

The Creators Classic was played over nine holes, with the first eight holes played in stroke-play format. The top four finishers after eight holes competed in a single-hole playoff. Wesley Bryan ended as the eight-hole leader and faced Sean Walsh, Roger Steele, and Luke Kwon in the playoff.

In the ninth-hole playoff, Kwon made a birdie to edge past the others and win the Creators Classic. Paige Spiranac finished at 2-over while Fat Perez finished at 5-over par. Garrett Clark and Tyler Toney struggled to perform and finished 7-over par.

Here's the leaderboard for the inaugural Creator Classic 2024:

Luke Kwon (winner after playoff) - 1-under

Wesley Bryan - 2-under

Roger Steele - 1-under

Sean Walsh - 1-under

Brad Dalke - even

Micah Morris - even

Peter Finch - even

George Bryan IV - 1-over

Paige Spiranac - 2-over

Gabby Golfgirl - 3-over

Mason Nutt - 4-over

Aimee Cho - 4-over

Fat Perez - 5-over

Garrett Clark - 6-over

Mac Boucher - 7-over

Tyler Toney - 10-over

As for Grant Horvat, he recently made the commentary debut on the PGA Tour at the FedEx St. Jude Championship alongside the Bryan brothers.

