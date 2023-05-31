Golf influencer Paige Spiranac claps back at critics, opens up about professional golf's mental health impact

Golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac is known for her unapologetic opinions. However, she does often receive criticism for various things, including her opinions and dressing style. Recently, Spiranac hit back at the critics and revealed the one big regret of her career.

Spiranac turned 30 recently. She spoke about the time when she quit golf after being only one year into her career. She played golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She eventually turned her career toward social media and built up an impressive following of over three million fans.

With the fame also came an equal amount of hate. Paige Spiranac is no stranger to such comments, but recently, she spoke out about the situation.

She said, via Mirror:

"What I produce is not that provocative. If my body makes someone uncomfortable, that’s not my problem. I’m not doing anything illegal. I’m not causing harm."

Paige Spiranac reveals unfulfilled dream of playing on LPGA Tour

Spiranac said that she was coming from a genuine place.

"Maybe it is because I come off as every guy’s fantasy—a girl that loves golf and wears a bikini—but I see myself as a girl’s girl. I’m coming from an authentic place."

Paige Spiranac said the negative comments also affected her game. She was often talked about during events and often questioned if she belonged at the big events.

"There were pros, legends of the game, discussing if I belonged. People were taking bets about whether I would come in last. I’m this kid who has no experience, no media training. I completely bombed, publicly cried about it. It was a s*** show."

Golf Digest



Read our full, in-depth profile of golf's content unicorn: Paige Spiranac boasts more than 11 million followers across her social media—more than Tiger Woods. However, her online persona is not something she has always wanted to have.Read our full, in-depth profile of golf's content unicorn: glfdig.st/qB3e50OzvgE Paige Spiranac boasts more than 11 million followers across her social media—more than Tiger Woods. However, her online persona is not something she has always wanted to have.Read our full, in-depth profile of golf's content unicorn: glfdig.st/qB3e50OzvgE https://t.co/uEoOCbN6qv

Paige Spiranac's biggest regret was that she didn't play on the LPGA Tour. She said that her goal had been to play on the LPGA Tour, and she would have loved to achieve that.

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve, and it was a dream of mine."

Paige Spiranac said that she would have liked to be a part of the Tour before she switched over to doing social media work. For her, however, life took a different turn.

"I was playing really well, and then my whole life flipped upside down. I blew up on social media. I didn’t even finish my last semester of college. I never got my degree, which is something that’s so crazy, and I’ve never talked about that. I was two credits short of getting my degree."

Spiranac said that, after she played golf in Dubai, she really blew up. She said that the negative comments from people telling her to quit got to her eventually. She finally cracked.

“I then got the invite to go play in Dubai. I blew up there. I did one year of playing golf professionally, and I was just mentally exhausted."

After that, Spiranac did not play golf professionally again and instead pursued a social media career.

