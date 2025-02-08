Golf influencer Waiyi Chan drops 3-word verdict on her outing with BFFs at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Golf influencer Waiyi Chan had a memorable experience at this year's WM Phoenix Open and shared her excitement with fans on Instagram. Chan is a social media personality known for her love of golf.

Her Instagram post suggested she had an unforgettable time at the tournament. The WM Phoenix Open is not just about golf; it is also a social event where celebrities, influencers, and fans come together to enjoy the sport in a unique setting.

She posted a photo with her friends via Instagram, captioning it:

"The best day."

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most exciting golf tournaments in the world. It takes place every year at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona and is known for its lively atmosphere. Unlike most golf events, this tournament encourages loud crowds, especially at the famous 16th hole, where thousands of fans cheer and celebrate great shots.

Apart from the fun, the tournament is also popular for its commitment to sustainability. It has achieved a zero-waste status for several years, meaning all waste from the event is either recycled, composted, or reused.

Chan often shares golf-related content on her social media. With over 133,000 followers on Instagram, she is becoming a well-known face in the golf community.

She is also widely known for her stylish outfits on the golf course, drawing comparisons to other golf influencers like Paige Spiranac. Her content mixes fashion, golf skills, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life, making her a favouite among golf fans across the world.

What makes TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole so popular at Phoenix Open?

Widely known as “The Coliseum," the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is one of the most exciting spots in professional golf. This par-3 hole is unlike any other on the PGA Tour as it is surrounded by a 20,000-seat grandstand, where fans cheer, sing, and celebrate great shots turning it into one of golf’s loudest holes.

The 16th hole is part of the WM Phoenix Open, one of the most popular tournaments on the PGA Tour. Unlike traditional golf events, where silence is expected, this hole embraces noise. Players walk in to loud cheers or playful boos, depending on their shot.

Big moments at the 16th are legendary. In 1997, Tiger Woods made a hole-in-one, sending the crowd into a frenzy. More recently, in 2022, Sam Ryder also aced the hole, leading to fans throwing drinks in celebration.

While the hole measures around 163 yards, it is not as easy as it seems. The pressure from the crowd, wind conditions, and tricky pin placements make it a tough test. Some players thrive under the excitement, while others struggle with the noise.

