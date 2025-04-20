Golf insider celebrates her spot-on Rory McIlroy Masters prediction

Golf writer Claire Rogers showed off her spot-on prediction on the 2025 Masters. Rory McIlroy won his fifth major last week at Augusta National, completing his career Grand Slam.

McIlroy clinched the victory with a birdie on the first playoff hole against Justin Rose. Back in February, Rogers shared a photo of Rory McIlroy wearing a dark green jacket. She captioned the picture:

"Prediction: this is not the only green jacket Rory will wear in 2025"

As McIlroy just won his first Masters tournament, Rogers reshared her February prediction with her followers, captioning it:

"Hey guys"

For the unversed, Claire Rogers is a golf journalist and the director of social media at GOLF Magazine/GOLF.com. She is known for her weekly column, the "Rogers Report," and her video series, "The Scoop."

This was McIlroy's 17th start at Augusta National. Despite a few close finishes, McIlroy had failed to win the green jacket in the past. However, he came to the 2025 Masters after two wins on the PGA Tour and won the tournament.

Rory McIlroy shares his experience of completing his career Grand Slam

In 2014, Rory McIlroy won the Open Championship and PGA Championship, bringing his total major wins to four. He had already won the US Open in 2011 and the PGA Championship in 2012. Therefore, since then, there has been enormous pressure on him to complete the career Grand Slam.

After finally winning at Augusta National after 11 years, the Northern Irishman was asked how hard it was to return to Augusta each year under the pressure of chasing a Masters win. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's very difficult. I think I've carried that burden since August 2014. It's nearly 11 years. And not just about winning my next major, but the career Grand Slam. You know, trying to join a group of five players to do it, you know, watching a lot of my peers get green jackets in the process."

McIlroy further said that he approached the Masters each year positively. He said he didn't panic with a double bogey in the final round, and it "calmed" him down. Talking about the final round where he scored 3-under 75, he said

"And yeah, today was -- today was difficult. I was unbelievably nervous this morning. Really nervous on the first hole, as you witnessed with the double, but as I said, that sort of calmed me down and I was able to bounce back and show that resilience that I've talked about a lot."

Rory McIlroy became the sixth golfer to achieve a career Grand Slam after Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

