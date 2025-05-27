Golf Insider draws uncanny resemblance between Charlie Woods and Jordan Spieth’s gameplay

Charlie Woods is a budding golfer and will have his sights set on making the PGA Tour one day. Tiger Woods' son has now been compared to Jordan Spieth by a golf analyst.

Golf.com writer Claire Rogers reposted Charlie's scorecard for this week, and drew a comparison between him and Spieth. Woods, as an amateur, is still looking to find a consistency in his scoring at tournaments.

"Crazy way to learn that he's actually Jordan Spieth's son," she wrote on X.

Woods posted a score of birdie, bogey, double bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie, par, birdie, birdie, bogey, bogey, eagle, birdie, birdie, par, birdie, par, and then bogey in his round, showcasing a roller coaster of outcomes on the golf course.

Tiger Woods may be his father, but those up-and-down scores are very reminiscent of Spieth, as Rogers pointed out. Spieth has long had a tendency to surprise fans because he could score well or poorly on any given hole at any given time.

Woods hasn't made it to the PGA Tour yet, but he'd do well to end up with Spieth's career. He's a win at the PGA Championship away from the illustrious career Grand Slam and has 13 career wins, so the volatile nature of his scoring hasn't always hurt him.

Jordan Spieth came up short of huge moment at PGA Championship

After Rory McIlroy became just the sixth player in golf history to ever win at least one of each of the four Majors, Jordan Spieth had his chance earlier in May. He has needed only the PGA Championship since 2017, but he's endured a struggle-filled run since then.

Jordan Spieth missed the cut at the Major (Image via Imagn)

That did not end this month. While it would've been hard to envision anyone beating Scottie Scheffler, who bogeyed the 18th to end his day five up on the rest of the field in victory, Spieth barely even had the shot.

He narrowly missed the cut at Quail Hollow. He was 1-over par in the first round and equaled that score in the second round. That put him at 2-over, a couple of strokes past the cut line.

Jordan Spieth went home early, pushing his potential Grand Slam title to at least next May at the earliest. Phil Mickelson now has his shot. He needs just the US Open, which he'll play in June, but the LIV Golfer hasn't won a Major since 2021. The previous title was in 2013, so he's not in his prime anymore. Still, he has a chance to do what Spieth failed to do.

