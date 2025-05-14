Golf Insider dubs new tee on 9 at Quail Hollow ‘absolutely brutal’ ahead of PGA Championship 

The 2025 PGA Championship will occur from May 12 to 18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The major returns to Quail Hollow for the first time since 2017, when Justin Thomas claimed his first major title. Last year, the event was held at the Valhalla Golf Course.

Ahead of this year’s tournament, Golf Insider Dan Rapaport pointed out a crucial change at the course. Posting on X, he wrote:

"New tee on 9 is absolutely brutal, just nothing about this hole that’s a par 4 outside of a major championship. But then again par is a social construct. Low score wins!!"

The ninth hole at Quail Hollow now measures 505 yards, making it the longest par 4 on the course. It requires a right-to-left tee shot, with a large bunker protecting the right side of the fairway and tall pine trees along the left.

The approach is played into a green protected by bunkers on both sides and sloped from back to front, making putting difficult.

Other notable holes include:

Hole 1 : A long par 4 that drops 35 feet from tee to green. Several bunkers guard the right side of the fairway.

: A long par 4 that drops 35 feet from tee to green. Several bunkers guard the right side of the fairway. Hole 8 : A short par 4 with the smallest green on the course. Big hitters might go for it off the tee, but bunkers and a tricky green demand precision.

: A short par 4 with the smallest green on the course. Big hitters might go for it off the tee, but bunkers and a tricky green demand precision. Hole 16 : A downhill par 3 with a 50-foot drop to a large peninsula green. Water surrounds the left and back edges.

: A downhill par 3 with a 50-foot drop to a large peninsula green. Water surrounds the left and back edges. Hole 18: A tough finishing hole with a creek running down the left side and uneven terrain from tee to green.

Quail Hollow most recently hosted the 2024 Truist Championship.

Hole by Hole Guide to Quail Hollow Club

Hole 1 – Par 4 – 524 yards

– Par 4 – 524 yards Hole 2 – Par 4 – 452 yards

– Par 4 – 452 yards Hole 3 – Par 4 – 483 yards

– Par 4 – 483 yards Hole 4 – Par 3 – 184 yards

– Par 3 – 184 yards Hole 5 – Par 4 – 449 yards

– Par 4 – 449 yards Hole 6 – Par 3 – 249 yards

– Par 3 – 249 yards Hole 7 – Par 5 – 546 yards

– Par 5 – 546 yards Hole 8 – Par 4 – 346 yards

– Par 4 – 346 yards Hole 9 – Par 4 – 505 yards

– Par 4 – 505 yards Hole 10 – Par 5 – 592 yards

– Par 5 – 592 yards Hole 11 – Par 4 – 462 yards

– Par 4 – 462 yards Hole 12 – Par 4 – 456 yards

– Par 4 – 456 yards Hole 13 – Par 3 – 208 yards

– Par 3 – 208 yards Hole 14 – Par 4 – 344 yards

– Par 4 – 344 yards Hole 15 – Par 5 – 577 yards

– Par 5 – 577 yards Hole 16 – Par 4 – 506 yards

– Par 4 – 506 yards Hole 17 – Par 3 – 223 yards

– Par 3 – 223 yards Hole 18 – Par 4 – 494 yards

