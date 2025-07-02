Golf insider hails Lee Westwood for qualifying for the Open Championship 2025 'the old-fashioned way'

Lee Westwood secured his spot in the field for the 2025 Open Championship on Tuesday, July 1. Renowned golf insider Dan Rapaport praised the Englishman for earning his spot in the Major championship via qualifying events.

Ad

The 52-year-old defeated several of the sport's best players with an incredible 7-under par score in the final qualifying event at Dundonald Links in Scotland. Westwood's performance earned him great praise from the golf community.

Rapport posted a video of the LIV Golf star's winning putt on X with a caption that perfectly summed up the sentiment with praise for going through the gruelling qualifying event. Here's what the golf analyst had to say:

Ad

Trending

"It's very cool when greats of the game, later in their careers, go about making major championships the old fashioned way. 52 years old, 36 holes in one day. Good stuff."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee Westwood qualifying in Scotland makes him the 19th LIV Golf player to be in the 156-player field at Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship. The likes of Sergio Garcia, Lucas Herbert, and Dean Burmester will join him from the Saudi-based league.

Westwood will be making his 92nd start in a Major championship in his career and his first since 2022. Fans and golf enthusiasts alike are eager to see the former PGA Tour player win his maiden Major title in the 153rd edition of the Open Championship.

Ad

Lee Westwood's record at the Open Championship

Lee Westwood has 27 appearances at the Open Championship under his belt. Having made 21 cuts, he is yet to win. The Majesticks co-captain's best finish at the Major championship was in 2010, where he claimed the solo runner-up position.

The last Major championship the professional golfer played was the 2022 Open Championship. Lee Westwood ended the event tied for 34th position. Here's a look at Westwood's record at the Open Championship:

Ad

Tournament Stats:

Appearances - 27

Cuts Made - 21

Wins - 0

2nd Place Finishes - 1

3rd Place Finishes - 2

Top 5 Finishes - 5

Top 10 Finishes - 6

Top 25 Finishes - 8

Record:

1995 - T96

1996 - CUT

1997 - T10

1998 - T64

1999 - T18

2000 - T64

2001 - T47

2002 - CUT

2003 - CUT

2004 - 4th place

2005 - CUT

2006 - T31

2007 - T35

2008 - T67

2009 - T3

2010 - 2nd place

2011 - CUT

2012 - T45

2013 - T3

2014 - CUT

2015 - T49

2016 - T22

2017 - T27

2018 - T61

2019 - T4

2020 - No tournament held due to COVID-19

2021 - T59

2022 - T34

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More