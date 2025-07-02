Golf insider hails Lee Westwood for qualifying for the Open Championship 2025 'the old-fashioned way'

Lee Westwood secured his spot in the field for the 2025 Open Championship on Tuesday, July 1. Renowned golf insider Dan Rapaport praised the Englishman for earning his spot in the Major championship via qualifying events.
The 52-year-old defeated several of the sport's best players with an incredible 7-under par score in the final qualifying event at Dundonald Links in Scotland. Westwood's performance earned him great praise from the golf community.
Rapport posted a video of the LIV Golf star's winning putt on X with a caption that perfectly summed up the sentiment with praise for going through the gruelling qualifying event. Here's what the golf analyst had to say:
"It's very cool when greats of the game, later in their careers, go about making major championships the old fashioned way. 52 years old, 36 holes in one day. Good stuff."
Lee Westwood qualifying in Scotland makes him the 19th LIV Golf player to be in the 156-player field at Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship. The likes of Sergio Garcia, Lucas Herbert, and Dean Burmester will join him from the Saudi-based league.
Westwood will be making his 92nd start in a Major championship in his career and his first since 2022. Fans and golf enthusiasts alike are eager to see the former PGA Tour player win his maiden Major title in the 153rd edition of the Open Championship.
Lee Westwood's record at the Open Championship
Lee Westwood has 27 appearances at the Open Championship under his belt. Having made 21 cuts, he is yet to win. The Majesticks co-captain's best finish at the Major championship was in 2010, where he claimed the solo runner-up position.
The last Major championship the professional golfer played was the 2022 Open Championship. Lee Westwood ended the event tied for 34th position. Here's a look at Westwood's record at the Open Championship:
Tournament Stats:
- Appearances - 27
- Cuts Made - 21
- Wins - 0
- 2nd Place Finishes - 1
- 3rd Place Finishes - 2
- Top 5 Finishes - 5
- Top 10 Finishes - 6
- Top 25 Finishes - 8
Record:
- 1995 - T96
- 1996 - CUT
- 1997 - T10
- 1998 - T64
- 1999 - T18
- 2000 - T64
- 2001 - T47
- 2002 - CUT
- 2003 - CUT
- 2004 - 4th place
- 2005 - CUT
- 2006 - T31
- 2007 - T35
- 2008 - T67
- 2009 - T3
- 2010 - 2nd place
- 2011 - CUT
- 2012 - T45
- 2013 - T3
- 2014 - CUT
- 2015 - T49
- 2016 - T22
- 2017 - T27
- 2018 - T61
- 2019 - T4
- 2020 - No tournament held due to COVID-19
- 2021 - T59
- 2022 - T34