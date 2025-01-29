Golf Insider jokingly tells Nelly Korda where he wants the new Qi35 driver tattooed: "I feel like right cheek"

The Barstool golf podcast Fore Play had World No. 1 Nelly Korda as a guest recently. Trent Ryan, one of the biggest golf insiders for the company, had a joking suggestion about his next tattoo for Korda.

The group was using the Qi35 driver from TaylorMade, one of the most acclaimed drivers on the market. It was playing well for everyone who used it, including Ryan. He put a stellar drive on the green before joking that he'd get a tattoo of the driver.

Ryan said (2:30):

"I am a Qi35 guy."

His counterparts joked that he was so much of a fan that he needed to get a tattoo, and Korda suggested he get it on his rear. He responded:

"On my butt, for sure... I feel like right cheek. Maybe both. Qi35 across the middle."

Everyone, including Korda, had a laugh at Ryan's joke. They took turns taking swings on the hole, using the popular driver to try and outdo one another. In the past, Barstool's Ryan has golfed with Tiger Woods, something he called the best moment of his life.

Nelly Korda talks about defending titles in 2025

Nelly Korda will have seven titles to defend in 2025. The season for her and the rest of the LPGA Tour begins tomorrow at the HGV Tournament of Champions. Ahead of that, she discussed what it means for her to try and repeat as champion at some of these events.

The World No. 1 said (3:13 onwards):

"I mean last year is last year. When it comes to defending titles, I mean the field's different. There's different girls in the field, the weather's different. The golf course could be different, so there's so many variabilities that go into the game of golf when you're defending that just completely changes it."

Korda said repeatedly that she's not looking at this as something she's won before. The last time she won whatever tournament she tries to win again, the field was different, the golfers played differently, and the weather was different. In some cases, like with Majors, the venue is different in 2025, too.

Nelly Korda is ready to compete in 2025 (Image via Imagn)

She sees all her upcoming tournaments as totally new versions of themselves, so Nelly Korda doesn't believe her past success is an indicator of future wins necessarily. It's a new year, so there are all new tournaments to be experienced.

This helps her manage expectations. She's coming off a historic season, but she has to manage the expectations. By understanding that each tournament, no matter if she won it last year or not, is a new opportunity, Korda is ensuring she doesn't get ahead of herself.

