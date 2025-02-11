Golf insider reveals bold take on how PGA Tour leaders are handling negotiations with PIF: "They've been slow-playing this on purpose"

The PGA Tour has been negotiating with the Public Investment Fund, the primary funding arm of LIV Golf, since the merger was agreed to in summer 2023. The golf world is nearing the two-year anniversary of that agreement, and there seems to be no immediate end to the negotiations.

That may be on purpose. Golf journalist Alan Shipnuck provided that take on the Dan on Golf Show with Dan Rapaport. He believes key contracts with LIV Golf ending are important to these negotiations.

Shipnuck said (1:30:36):

"There is some feverish negotiations going on because most of the big contracts are four years. A few were five, but those are all going to come due soon. A guy like Bubba Watson, you lose him, no one cares... But Brooks [Koepka], and especially Bryson [DeChambeau] are the key."

He believes the PIF doesn't want to keep infusing money into this without a resolution, which is why they didn't sign huge players to LIV this offseason. Shipnuck continued:

"It continues to be messy and fascinating. I honestly think this has been part of Monahan, Tiger, Cantlay, and Spieth have been kind of running things for the Tour. They've been slow-playing this on purpose. They know that the longer this drags out, it tilts back towards the Tour, the advantage."

If the PGA Tour can get Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka back and then negotiate a deal with the PIF, Shipnuck says it would effectively end LIV Golf as the world knows it, taking their two biggest stars and keeping them from signing others since the PGA Tour would then have the same money LIV does to offer.

LIV Golf CEO praises Donald Trump for getting into PGA Tour merger

With President Donald Trump now likely involved, the PGA Tour x PIF merger might finally begin to make progress. Whether or not the Tour has slowed this down intentionally remains to be seen, but there could be a resolution soon.

The LIV CEO praised Donald Trump (Image via Imagn)

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, who replaced Greg Norman last month, said via ESPN:

"If the leader of the free world is spending his time on golf, [then] I am very happy. This game matters. It gives values that this world needs more of right now. It brings us together with connectivity."

The PGA Tour offered a statement on behalf of Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods, and those who went to visit the White House:

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf."

Woods also played a round of golf with Trump, so they could be working together to bring an end to these negotiations.

