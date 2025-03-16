Golf insider's hilarious reaction to Justin Thomas' record-breaking round at The Players: "I have nothing left in this game"

Justin Thomas, who is competing in the 2025 Players Championship, created history in the second round of the competition. He made 11 birdies, becoming the player with the most birdies in a round at TPC Sawgrass. Golf insider and former PGA Tour player Colt Knost took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a hilarious reaction to Justin Thomas' performance.

Thomas turned pro in 2013 and spent five weeks as the No. 1 golfer on the Official World Golf Rankings in 2018. He has 15 PGA Tour wins and four European Tour victories. He also won the PGA Championship twice, in 2017 and 2022. On the other hand, Colt Knost is a retired American golfer. In 2022, he became an analyst and on-course commentator for the PGA Tour.

On Saturday, March 15, Knost and Thomas exchanged a series of hilarious interactions on X where Knost encouraged the 15-time PGA Tour winner to go ahead and win the tournament.

“Just rip my heart out and stomp on it JT!! I have nothing left in this game now! Please go win now!” Knost said.

A couple of days earlier, on March 11, Knost had posted a picture reminding his X followers of the accomplishment he once shared with Justin Thomas. Knost and Thomas were tied for the most birdies in a round at TPC Sawgrass with 10 birdies each. Thomas set the record in 2015, and Knost matched it in 2016. Knost posted the picture on X with the caption:

“By far the most prestigious list @JustinThomas 34 is on!! 😜”

Thomas then replied to Knost, saying:

“Bout time we shared a leaderboard.”

However, when Justin Thomas broke the record this weekend, he quoted Knost's post, saying:

"Welp... @ColtKnost"

That was when Knost replied by hilariously asking Thomas to rip his heart out and win the game.

Justin Thomas carded a 78 in the first round and a 62 in the second round. He made the cut into the third round and started the day eight strokes behind the lead. On day three, Thomas made four birdies and five bogeys to card a 73.

“I’m really, really proud of myself”: Justin Thomas reveals after historic second round at Players Championship

Following his historic second round, Justin Thomas revealed that he was proud of his performance and was excited to make the cut into the third round.

“I think crazy is an understatement. It’s wild. I’m really really proud of myself, to come out with the mentality and attitude is one thing but to put myself in the position I did. I’m excited to just have a tee time tomorrow,” Thomas said. (Via CNN)

“That was one of the best rounds I’ve played, for sure. Mentally it was the biggest thing, I felt like I did an unbelievable job of just keeping my eyes forward, keeping my blinders on, not looking backwards or forwards, anything like that,” the former World No. 1 said.

Round three of the Players Championship has been concluded and Justin Thomas is currently sitting at T30 on the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas has played in seven PGA Tour events this year, including the Players Championship. His best result so far was a T2 finish at the American Express in Pete Dye Stadium Course.

