Golf insider updates Bryson DeChambeau's Ryder Cup team dinner availability amid Walker Cup

Golf insider Adam Schupak updated Bryson DeChambeau's Ryder Cup team dinner availability amid his Walker Cup appearance. Before DeChambeau plays at the Ryder Cup in the last week of September, a team dinner will take place on Tuesday, September 9.Before attending the US Ryder Cup team dinner, the LIV golfer attended the Sunday singles of the Walker Cup. Schupak shared his thoughts about DeChambeau's schedule on X. He said:“Bumped into Bryson watching the Sunday singles at Cypress Point and he says he will be going to Napa next. Said he will be at the team USA dinner on Tuesday night.”Adam Schupak @AdamSchupakLINKBumped into Bryson watching the Sunday singles at Cypress Point and he says he will be going to Napa next. Said he will be at the team USA dinner on Tuesday night. #TeamUSA #teambuildingSchupak also shared an X post, where Bryson DeChambeau could be seen at the Cypress vouching for Team USA.DeChambeau has won two tournaments in the LIV Golf league this season, the LIV Golf Korea and the LIV Golf Michigan - Stroke Play, after securing 19-under and 8-under, respectively. His best finish in the majors was at the PGA Championship with a T2.What did Keegan Bradley say after Bryson DeChambeau qualified for the Ryder Cup team? Bryson DeChambeau was the only LIV golfer who was an automatic qualifier for the US Ryder Cup team, along with five other PGA Tour golfers like Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, and Harris English. After DeChambeau qualified for the team, Bradley had a few words about the LIV player. He said, via Golf.com:“One of the most incredible things is he qualified for this team off of eight starts, which is unheard of. But what I’m most impressed [by] is the effort that he’s made to be a part of this team. He’s had to travel, go out of his way to meet us in our places, and he’s gone above and beyond what we would ever ask of a player, and that’s the thing I’m most proud of. You can go on and on about what an incredible player he is.“He’s done for this team, putting in the extra effort, is amazing to see…the simple fact is that Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best golfers on planet Earth.&quot;DeChambeau couldn't qualify for the 2023 Ryder Cup team, when Brooks Koepka was the only LIV golfer in the US team.Bradley's captain's picks for the Ryder Cup team were Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Young. The Ryder Cup will take place in September at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA, and a total of 12 compatriots will play for the US team.